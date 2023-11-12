I Tried 5 Breakfast Wraps From Fast Food Chains In Canada & 1 Beat Out Tim's & McDonald's
I didn't even know Subway did breakfast.
Breakfast is undoubtedly an important meal, but if making it at home takes too long or isn't feasible for you, picking up a breakfast wrap from one of Canada's fast food chains is always a good option.
I recently tried out the new breakfast sandwiches from Wendy's, and while they were damn delicious, it got me thinking about the fact that I find wraps to be a superior carb to either bread or English muffins.
With that in mind, I did some research on what fast food joints offer a breakfast wrap and set out on an adventure to Starbucks, McDonald's, Subway, A&W and Tim Hortons around my apartment in the West End of Toronto to give their wraps a try.
I tried to order roughly the same wrap at each place, but of course, every brand does things their own way, so these wraps all have some combination of tortilla, egg, cheese, protein and a few additions.
Starbucks' Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap
Sarah holding a Starbucks' Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap.
Starbucks' Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap is the most expensive of the five options I tried and was my least favourite.
The first few bites were pure tortilla, which wasn't very pleasant, and when I got to the actual filling, it sort of all had the same texture.
The bacon is quite nice and does a lot of the heavy lifting for this wrap, but it doesn't detract from the mushiness of the filling and the unexpected, surprising presence of potato bits that were a major detractor.
I really like all the other breakfast sandwiches I've tried previously at Starbucks, so that's what I'll be sticking with going forward as this wrap didn't cut it for me.
Rating: 1/5
Price: $7.74
A&W Breakfast Wrap
Sarah holding an A&W Breakfast Wrap.
This cute little wrap looks very aesthetically pleasing so I had high hopes for it, but it was also a bit of a letdown.
While everything tastes quite fresh, the ketchup used in the wrap was overwhelmingly sweet and really took away from everything else. As well, the wrap seemed like it needed to be grilled as it lacked texture and had a bit of a doughy chew.
Rating: 2/5
Price: $4.19
Tim Hortons' Sausage Farmer's Breakfast Wrap
Sarah holding a Tim Hortons' Sausage Farmer's Breakfast Wrap.
Tim Hortons' Sausage Farmer's Breakfast Wrap is an absolute beast of a wrap; like, if I threw this at someone (unsure why I would do that) it would hurt them because it is substantial and hefty.
I will say that the filling in this is tasty, but given that there's sausage, egg and a hash brown in there, I couldn't actually differentiate any of the individual components — it's like they all just blended together into some kind of breakfast jam, and while it's not the worst problem in the world, it would be nice to be able to appreciate the different ingredients.
The wrap had a very strange, plastic-like texture and even though I saw the wrap go through the heat oven, it had the weird microwave problem of being quite hot on the outside and just warm on the inside.
If you were to eat this entire item you'd likely need to lie down after as you might be approaching food-coma status due to how very filling it is.
Rating: 2.5/5
Price: $6.20
McDonald's Breakfast Burrito
Sarah holding a McDonald's Breakfast Burrito.
McDonald's Breakfast Burritos are an interesting conundrum.
The wrap itself is chalky AF and has the same effect as a saltine cracker in terms of sucking the moisture out of one's mouth, but the filling is delicious.
According to the chain, the filling is "a savoury mix of fluffy eggs, green peppers, onions, sausage and processed cheddar cheese" and it's so tasty.
The eggs are nice and moist, the sausage is flavourful and the veg adds a freshness that makes the wrap stand out from the others.
I also appreciate that it comes with salsa as it helps to add some moisture to the saliva-stealing wrap situation, and it makes for a nice addition to the whole thing, although it doesn't necessarily need it.
I also like that it comes with two burritos, and they're the perfect amount of breakfast to get you going for the day without weighing you down.
Rating: 4/5
Price: $5.53
Subway's Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap
Sarah holding Subway's Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap.
Before doing research for this, I didn't actually know that Subway had breakfast options and I'm glad I discovered them because their Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap is definitely my new favourite.
I'll admit that I was a bit skeptical when I saw the egg and bacon being microwaved, but they were actually the best eggs of the day in terms of fluffiness and moistness.
The wrap was a bit bready, but after the whole thing was assembled, it got put into a panini press so the grill marks added a nice bit of texture.
Of course, at Subway you're asked which vegetables and sauces you'd like with your creation, and I immediately panicked because I wasn't sure what would be a good pairing for breakfast foods but I opted for tomato, banana pepper, red onion and then their creamy sriracha as a sauce.
Like the bell pepper and onion in the McDonald's wrap, the tomato brought a lot of freshness and the heat and the acidity of the additions balanced the wrap out in a way that the others didn't achieve.
Rating: 5/5
Price: $6.32
Of course, getting to add custom ingredients gives Subway an advantage over its competitors, but that's the entire premise of the chain and it's a definite plus for breakfast wraps.
In terms of repurchasing, I'd definitely pick up Subway or McDonald's again and if you've never tried either of those options, I'd highly recommend them for the next time you're looking for a quick breakfast.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.