Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting & Here's What His Aphasia Diagnosis Means
The Die Hard actor is "stepping away."
Bruce Willis, one of the biggest action stars of the '80s and '90s, is retiring from acting due to a medical condition, his family revealed Wednesday.
The Die Hard actor's family announced he would be "stepping away" from acting in a statement posted on social media.
"Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," said the statement.
"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
Willis has appeared in over 100 films, including Pulp Fiction, Sin City, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element and Armageddon.
The 67-year-old's diagnosis hit as a complete surprise on Wednesday, especially since he has continued to act right up until this point. He has several projects that have yet to even come out, IMDb shows.
But based on his aphasia diagnosis, he likely would've had a hard time continuing with his career.
Aphasia is a "language disorder that affects your ability to communicate," and can be caused by a stroke, according to the American Stroke Association.
The statement about his retirement was signed by Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, his wife Emma Heming and his five daughters.
"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," they wrote.
"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."