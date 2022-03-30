Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bruce willis

Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting & Here's What His Aphasia Diagnosis Means

The Die Hard actor is "stepping away."

Senior Global Editor
Bruce Willis.

Bruce Willis.

Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime

Bruce Willis, one of the biggest action stars of the '80s and '90s, is retiring from acting due to a medical condition, his family revealed Wednesday.

The Die Hard actor's family announced he would be "stepping away" from acting in a statement posted on social media.

"Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," said the statement.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Willis has appeared in over 100 films, including Pulp Fiction, Sin City, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element and Armageddon.

The 67-year-old's diagnosis hit as a complete surprise on Wednesday, especially since he has continued to act right up until this point. He has several projects that have yet to even come out, IMDb shows.

But based on his aphasia diagnosis, he likely would've had a hard time continuing with his career.

Aphasia is a "language disorder that affects your ability to communicate," and can be caused by a stroke, according to the American Stroke Association.

The statement about his retirement was signed by Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, his wife Emma Heming and his five daughters.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," they wrote.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...