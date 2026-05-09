Bublé in Canadian World Cup ceremony lineup

Bublé, Morissette among starry lineup at Canadian World Cup opening ceremony
Bublé in Canadian World Cup ceremony lineup
Michael Bublé hosts the Juno Awards, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 30, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Canadian artists Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will be among a star-studded lineup of performers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto in June.

FIFA has announced separate opening ceremonies in each of the three host countries this year.

The Canadian opening ceremony is set for June 12, before Canada kicks off its tournament against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Other Canadian stars in the lineup include Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara and William Prince.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches across Canada, the United States and Mexico and runs from June 11 to July 19.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the ceremony in Toronto will be a "powerful reflection of Canada's identity."

“Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States," Infantino said in a statement.

"It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

I ranked these Canadian 7 cities by letter grades and one got a big F

Montreal vs. Toronto? Let's go. 🥊

7 classic Canadian foods I had to explain to my international friends who had no clue

It turns out not everyone knows what a Dave Matthews is?

This government payment is giving up to $200 to eligible Canadians in May

Some people will get direct deposits or cheques soon.

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

Conservatives propose parental leave reforms

Conservatives propose parental leave EI reforms

Costco has new exclusive coupons that get some members up to 41% off products

You can save on groceries, household items, electronics, and more with these deals.

Here's what to know about hantavirus in Canada

Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises