This Ontario town has charming pumpkin patches and little bakeries nestled amid rolling hills
It's a magical spot for an autumn road trip.
Fall isn't over yet, and there's still time to enjoy a cozy road trip with pumpkin patches, farm markets, and charming bakeries.
If you're looking for a spot that serves up all this and more, you'll want to put on your fuzziest sweater and favourite fall boots and head to this beautiful town.
Located just outside of Toronto, it has all the ingredients for a quintessential autumn day.
Caledon is a picturesque town home to rolling countryside, quaint hamlets, and more. According to the website, the town is "the ultimate fall destination," offering "PYO experiences, events, hiking gems, seasonal treats and more."
The area boasts several farm markets, rustic pumpkin patches, and little cafes where you can step into a fall dreamland.
One of the most popular places to visit is Downey's Farm. The destination hosts its annual PumpkinFest through October 31, and you can enjoy over 40 attractions amid a sea of pumpkins.
Don't leave without a pumpkin donut or harvest goods from the market!
You can also head to spots like Albion Orchards, Dixie Orchards and Campbell's Cross Farm for more pumpkin festivities and fall events.
For more harvest goods, you can visit Spirit Tree Estate Cidery, which serves freshly baked bread, apple and pumpkin pies, pastries, preserves, local food products and cider. Rock Garden Farms, Heatherlea Farm Shoppe, and De Boers Market are also worth adding to your plans.
You'll also want to save some time to stroll through Caledon's hamlets, such as Belfountain, Terra Cotta, Alton, and Inglewood. With historic buildings, rustic charm, and local shops, these spots are brimming with autumn vibes.
Fall is all about cozy coffee stops, and Caledon has no shortage of little cafes that look like they belong in a Hallmark film. Spots like The Vintage Cafe in Caledon Village, The Belfountain Cafe and Higher Ground Café in Belfountain, Coywolf Coffee in Inglewood, and Gather Café in Alton offer seasonal drinks and baked treats.
Caledon is known for its scenic hikes, so it's worth bringing some comfy shoes and hitting the trails. You can wander along picturesque trails at Forks of the Credit Provincial Park, Terra Cotta Conservation Area, and Upper Credit Conservation Area. Some spots may require a reservation, so be sure to plan ahead.
With its pumpkin patches, quaint farm markets, and charming cafes, Caledon is a dreamy day trip from Toronto.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.