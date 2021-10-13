Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Calgary
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

2 Bears Were Spotted In A Calgary Neighbourhood & People Are Asked To Be On The Lookout

You don't want one in your backyard.

2 Bears Were Spotted In A Calgary Neighbourhood & People Are Asked To Be On The Lookout
Brandon Smith | Dreamstime, Project007 | Dreamstime

Police in Calgary are asking residents in a southwest neighbourhood to be on the lookout when leaving their homes after a recent bear spotting in the area.

In a news release on Tuesday, October 12, police said that throughout Monday night into early Tuesday morning a bear and her cub were spotted in yards along the western edge of Cedarbrae and Oakridge communities near the Tsuut'ina Nation border.

"We are advising people in those areas to be cautious," the release read.

According to Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, police had received a report from a person who encountered a bear while walking their dog in the Oakridge area. Witnesses indicated that it may have been a grizzly bear.

A Twitter user also confirmed a sighting saying she and her husband saw the pair walking down their street before her husband scared them off.

"With it being garbage day in the neighbourhood, the bears accessed garbage that were put out the evening before. The bears have not been sighted since shortly after the initial report, but officers continue to search for the bear with assistance from a HAWCS helicopter," a release read.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said officials had closed trails in South Glenmore Park as they attempted to locate the bear. Parking lots in Weaselhead Flats and South Glenmore Park were also closed.

"This is a very important reminder that even in urban areas like Calgary, natural areas that form a part of a wildlife corridor exist with many species travelling through at any given time. Especially during this time of the year, bears continue to put more and more focus on calorie intake to prepare for the upcoming hibernation period," said Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

Police are reminding residents to be sure to look out a window and check their yard before leaving their homes to be sure no animals are in the area. And as for anyone who does spot a bear, they should keep their distance or stay inside if possible.

Bear sightings or encounters can also be reported through the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Stay Informed
Get Calgary's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Calgary Police Are Investigating The 'Suspicious' Death Of A Toddler

A very sad situation.

Calgary Police Service | Facebook, Calgary Police Service | Facebook

Calgary Police are investigating the death of a toddler in the southeast area of the city.

According to a social media post from police on Tuesday, October 5, officers responded to the community of Radisson Heights around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a toddler in distress.

Keep Reading Show less

Calgary Police Are Asking Residents To Be On The Lookout For Stolen Officer Uniform Items

Don't be afraid to question an officer if you're unsure of their identity.

The City of Calgary Newsroom, The City of Calgary Newsroom

Officers in Calgary are warning the public to be on the lookout after several police uniform items were stolen over the weekend.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release on Sunday, October 3, that uniforms from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) uniform were taken from a residence in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

Keep Reading Show less

A Worker Has Died After Being Electrocuted At Calgary’s Southcentre Mall

The mall closed its doors for the remainder of the day.

@southcentremall | Instagram

A worker has died after being electrocuted at a Calgary mall.

According to an email sent to Narcity from a Calgary Police spokesperson, officers were called to Southcentre Mall around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, for reports of a worker being electrocuted.

Keep Reading Show less

Calgary Police Helped Save A Skunk From A 'Jarring Situation' & Didn't Even Get Sprayed

"Something definitely didn't smell right."

CalgaryPolice | Twitter

Police officers are used to dealing with all kinds of sticky situations, but this interaction between a pair of Calgary police officers and a skunk has really taken the cake.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to a home in Taradale on Wednesday, September 22 after a homeowner spotted a skunk in what officials described as a "jarring situation."

Keep Reading Show less