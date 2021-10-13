2 Bears Were Spotted In A Calgary Neighbourhood & People Are Asked To Be On The Lookout
You don't want one in your backyard.
Police in Calgary are asking residents in a southwest neighbourhood to be on the lookout when leaving their homes after a recent bear spotting in the area.
In a news release on Tuesday, October 12, police said that throughout Monday night into early Tuesday morning a bear and her cub were spotted in yards along the western edge of Cedarbrae and Oakridge communities near the Tsuut'ina Nation border.
BEARS IN CEDARBRAE/OAKRIDGE AREA A bear and her cub have been seen in yards along the western edge of Cedarbrae and… https://t.co/X3hpKpUpub— Calgary Police (@Calgary Police) 1634034720.0
"We are advising people in those areas to be cautious," the release read.
According to Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, police had received a report from a person who encountered a bear while walking their dog in the Oakridge area. Witnesses indicated that it may have been a grizzly bear.
A Twitter user also confirmed a sighting saying she and her husband saw the pair walking down their street before her husband scared them off.
@CBCDaveWhite @CalgaryPolice Saw the mama and her cub, and she bluff charged someone walking down our street at 3:4… https://t.co/iehZzcLgNr— Jacque Stagg (@Jacque Stagg) 1634041283.0
"With it being garbage day in the neighbourhood, the bears accessed garbage that were put out the evening before. The bears have not been sighted since shortly after the initial report, but officers continue to search for the bear with assistance from a HAWCS helicopter," a release read.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife said officials had closed trails in South Glenmore Park as they attempted to locate the bear. Parking lots in Weaselhead Flats and South Glenmore Park were also closed.
"This is a very important reminder that even in urban areas like Calgary, natural areas that form a part of a wildlife corridor exist with many species travelling through at any given time. Especially during this time of the year, bears continue to put more and more focus on calorie intake to prepare for the upcoming hibernation period," said Alberta Fish and Wildlife.
Police are reminding residents to be sure to look out a window and check their yard before leaving their homes to be sure no animals are in the area. And as for anyone who does spot a bear, they should keep their distance or stay inside if possible.
Bear sightings or encounters can also be reported through the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.