Calgary mayor says Alberta interfering in Edmonton housing sets disturbing precedent

Calgary mayor criticizes province on infill issue
Calgary mayor criticizes province on infill issue
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas speaks outside of city council chambers, in Calgary, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dayne Patterson
Writer

Calgary's mayor says the province’s decision to overturn some Edmonton housing rules is disturbing attack on local democracy.

Jeromy Farkas says while the order from Premier Danielle Smith's government is not asking Calgary to do the same on this issue, there's nothing stopping the province from imposing its will on his city on another matter.

He says it's important to respect the mandate given to municipal leaders to make decisions deemed best for their citizens.

A day earlier, Smith directed the City of Edmonton to abandon rules allowing for multi-unit complexes in older, established neighbourhoods on the grounds the units may not be a good fit and don't make proper room for parking.

Calgary has already rolled back similar rules due to public outcry, and Smith directed Calgary keep those rules in place.

Smith says her government does not want to intervene in municipal affairs, but the impact of the multi-units and the concern her government is hearing from Edmonton residents forced them to step in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

By Dayne Patterson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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