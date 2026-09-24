Calgary Zoo announces pregnancy of Dossi, its endangered western lowland gorilla
The Calgary Zoo's troop of western lowland gorillas is growing - and it's big news for a species that is on the critically endangered list.
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced today, on World Gorilla Day, that 25-year-old Dossi is expecting a baby early in the new year.
Zoo officials say she is approximately 16 to 17 weeks pregnant, and so far is doing well.
The father is Jasiri, the only male western lowland gorilla at the Calgary Zoo.
Western lowland gorilla populations in the wild are facing significant threats due to poaching, habitat loss and disease.
The Calgary Zoo is part of the lowland gorilla species survival plan to ensure their survival in the future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
By Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.