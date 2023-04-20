Canada Child Benefit: Everything You Need To Know If You're Having A Baby In 2023
Get clued up, parents-to-be!💰
Calling all existing and soon-to-be parents! If you're going to have a baby at home within the next year or so, you should probably get clued up on the Canada Child Benefit.
The Canada Child Benefit, sometimes known as the Canadian Child Benefit or the CCB, is a tax-free monthly payment given to eligible families to help with the cost of raising kids.
Administered by the Canada Revenue Agency, the exact amount parents and caregivers can get is based on several factors, but the annual maximum is $6,997 per child under 6 and $5,903 per child aged 6-17.
With potentially thousands of dollars available to eligible new parents, it's worth getting to grips with the Canada Child Benefit, how to apply for it, when the payment dates are and how much you can get before your newborn arrives.
Here's everything you need to know.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
Introduced in July 2016 to replace the Universal Child Care Benefit, the Canada Child Benefit offers tax-free monthly payments to parents and caregivers to help cover the cost of raising children younger than 18.
There's an eligibility criteria for the benefit, which includes the applicant being a resident of Canada for tax purposes and either being (or their partner being) a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, eligible temporary resident or an individual who is registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.
The applicant must also be living with and be the primary carer for a child who is under 18 years old.
How to get the Canada Child Benefit
Fortunately for new parents and caregivers, it's pretty easy to apply for the Canada Child Benefit.
Per official advice, eligible individuals should apply for the benefit as soon as any of the following situations happen:
- your child is born
- a child starts to live with you (or returns to live with you)
- you get custody of a child
- you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
When you register the birth of your newborn — whether you do it online or on paper — the government says to ensure you provide your consent and social insurance number so that the birth registration information can be shared with the CRA.
Once it's been shared, you'll automatically be considered for the benefit.
Those who do not give their consent will have to apply for the CCB via mail or online through My Account.
To apply online, visit My Account and then go to "Apply for child benefits," following the instructions from there.
To register via mail, parents and caregivers must fill out and sign Form RC66 and mail it to the nearest tax centre.
In some cases, applicants may be asked to provide additional documents.
How much can you get?
Exactly how much each individual can get via the CCB varies, depending on several factors, including the number of children in their care, the age of their children, their marital status and their adjusted family net income (AFNI) from the previous year.
As of February 2023, qualifying applicants with with an AFNI under $32,797 can get the maximum amount available for each child, which is $6,997 per year ($583.08 per month) for children under 6, and $5,903 per year ($491.91 per month) for children aged between 6 and 17.
When a family's net income is over $32,797, CCB payments gradually start to decrease.
Payments are recalculated each year in July, which means if your AFNI changed between 2021 and 2022, the amount you get via the CCB may also change later this year.
It's worth keeping in mind that in order to continue to receive CCB payments, you and your spouse or common-law partner must file a tax return on time every year — even if your income is tax exempt.
Canada Child Benefit calculator
If you're a little confused about how much you can expect to receive via the CCB, don't worry.
The government's online CCB calculator can help applicants to work out whether they qualify for the benefit and how much their payments could be.
Canada Child Benefit extra payment
Those looking into the Canada Child Benefit have likely come across the CCB young child supplement.
This additional money was paid to eligible families in 2021 for kids under 6, to help with the cost of raising young children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was permanently ended as of December 31, 2021, and it's no longer possible to claim the extra payments for 2022 or 2023.
Canada Child Benefit payment dates for 2023
Here are the expected payment dates for the CCB for the remainder of 2023:
- April 20, 2023
- May 19, 2023
- June 20, 2023
- July 20, 2023
- August 18, 2023
- September 20, 2023
- October 20, 2023
- November 20, 2023
- December 13, 2023
If your total benefit amount for the year is under $240, you'll receive a lump sum in July as opposed to monthly payments.
The CRA asks those who have not received their CCB on the expected date to wait five working days before contacting them.
