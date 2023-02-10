Canada Child Benefit: How Much You Can Get & What You Need To Know In 2023
Eligible families can now get almost $7,000.💰
Now that 2023 is in full swing, you may be wondering how your Canada child benefit (CCB) could be impacted by the new year.
After the Canada child benefit was boosted in 2022, eligible families can now get almost $7,000 via the federal benefit.
Although the amount you can get is based on your adjusted family net income, benefit payment amounts are not calculated at tax time.
Instead, CCB payments are worked out in July, based on figures from the previous year.
Still, there's plenty to wrap your head around before then.
From how to use the CCB calculator, and whether the CCB young child supplement is still available, to the CCB payment dates for this year, here's everything you need to know about the benefit in 2023.
What is the Canada child benefit?
\u201cEligible families can receive the monthly Canada child benefit to help with the cost of raising children. Learn more.\u201d— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1519073480
The Canada child benefit — or the CCB — is a tax-free monthly payment from the federal government, designed to help families with the cost of raising children who are under 18.
To meet the eligibility criteria, applicants must be living with and caring for a child who is younger than 18 years old.
Recipients must also be a resident of Canada for tax purposes and they (or their partner) must be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, a protected person, an eligible temporary resident or an individual who is registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.
The 2022 Canada child benefit boost
\u201cGood news for parents across the country: Today, your Canada Child Benefit is going up! That means you\u2019ll have more money \u2013 every month \u2013 to pay for the things your kids need. And we\u2019ll keep working \u2013 every day \u2013 to make your life more affordable.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1658323957
In July 2022, the federal government gave the CCB a boost — as scheduled — to bring it in line with the cost of living in Canada.
Each year, the federal benefit is indexed to inflation, meaning that many eligible families will have received more money via their CCB after July last year.
The exact amount each applicant can get varies, depending on a series of factors.
This includes things like the number of children in their care, their age, their marital status and their adjusted family net income (AFNI) from the previous year.
As of February 2023, eligible people with an AFNI under $32,797 can get the maximum amount available for each child, which is $6,997 per year ($583.08 per month) for children under 6, and $5,903 per year ($491.91 per month) for children aged between 6 and 17.
When a family's net income is over $32,797, CCB payments gradually start to decrease.
It's worth keeping in mind that payments are recalculated every July. So, if your AFNI changed between 2021 and 2022, your CCB payments may also change later this year.
Canada child benefit calculator
If you're a little confused by exactly how much you should receive from the Canada Child Benefit, don't worry.
The federal government has an online CCB calculator that helps families to find out whether they qualify for the benefit and how much their payments may be.
Canada child benefit extra payment
In November 2020, the federal government introduced the Canada child benefit young child supplement – also known as the CCBYCS.
It offered an extra $1,200 per child under six to help families with the unpredictable expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first two payments were distributed on May 28, 2021, with the final two paid out on July 30 and October 29, 2021.
The CCBYCS ended permanently on December 31, 2021, and it's not possible to claim the extra payments for 2022 or 2023.
Canada child benefit dates (2023)
Here are the expected payment dates for the CCB in 2023:
- January 20, 2023
- February 20, 2023
- March 20, 2023
- April 20, 2023
- May 19, 2023
- June 20, 2023
- July 20, 2023
- August 18, 2023
- September 20, 2023
- October 20, 2023
- November 20, 2023
- December 13, 2023
If your total benefit amount for 2023 is less than $240, you will not receive a monthly payment. Instead, you'll receive a lump sum in July.
The CRA urges families who have not received their CCB on the expected date to wait five working days before contacting them.
Eligible families can apply for the CCB online, via mail or when you register the birth of your newborn in your local region.
