Canada Child Benefit payments for January 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get
The first CCB payments of 2026 land next week! 📅
Parents across Canada receiving government support from the Canada Child Benefit will see their payment for January arrive next week.
The monthly Canada Child Benefit helps millions of families across the country manage the ongoing costs of raising kids, from daycare and groceries to winter gear and school supplies.
These government payments from the Canada Revenue Agency provide crucial financial support for Canadian households with children under 18.
READ ALSO: The CRA is sitting on over $1.7B in uncashed cheques — Here's how to check if any are yours
It's also worth noting that CCB payment amounts will be going up this summer. The CRA has confirmed plans to increase the Canada Child Benefit for 2026, with those boosted payments taking effect when the new benefit year begins in July.
Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Canada Child Benefit for January 2026, including who qualifies, what you could receive and when the money will land in your account.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit offers tax-free monthly support to Canadian families raising children under the age of 18. The program aims to help parents handle everyday costs like food, clothing, school fees and activities for their kids.
The CCB was first launched in 2016, taking over from the earlier Universal Child Care Benefit program. Today, it stands as a key piece of financial support for families across the country, with payments sent out by the CRA.
The amount you can get is based on things like your household income, how many kids you're caring for, their ages and whether any of them are eligible for disability support.
In many cases, your monthly CCB deposit will also include extra payments from your province or territory. These get added automatically by the CRA, which could mean you're actually receiving more than just the federal amount each month.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
You need to meet a few basic requirements to get CCB payments. First, you must be the primary caregiver for at least one child under 18. Being the primary caregiver means you're the one making the main decisions about your child's care and handling their day-to-day needs. If you split custody with someone else, both parents can receive half of the benefit.
You also need to be a Canadian resident for tax purposes, as well as a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person or someone registered under the Indian Act. Temporary residents can also qualify, but only after living in Canada continuously with valid status for at least 18 months.
Income plays a role in how much you can get, but there's no single cutoff point that makes you ineligible. The system gradually reduces your benefit as your family income goes up. Where your payments drop to zero depends on your specific situation and how many kids you have.
How to apply for the Canada Child Benefit
You can apply for the CCB as soon as your child is born or comes into your care.
The simplest way is through your baby's birth registration. When you register the birth in most provinces and territories, you'll have an option to share that info with the CRA. Opting into this means the tax agency can start processing your CCB without you having to fill out separate forms.
If that step didn't happen at birth, don't worry — you can still get benefits by submitting an application yourself. The quickest method is logging into your CRA My Account and selecting the option to "apply for child benefits." Alternatively, you can fill out Form RC66 and send it to your local tax centre by mail, though the online route is usually quicker.
One thing to remember: Both you and your partner need to file your yearly income tax returns to keep getting CCB payments. This rule applies even if you don't owe any taxes that year. If your 2024 return still isn't done, filing it now could unlock payments for the months remaining in this benefit year, which wraps up at the end of June.
After you're approved, the CRA will also review whether you're eligible for any provincial or territorial child benefits. Those get added on automatically — no extra paperwork required.
How much is the Canada Child Benefit?
Your CCB payment amount comes down to several factors: your family's total income, the number of children you're responsible for and how old they are. Extra money is available too if you live in certain areas or if any of your children have an eligible disability.
For the current benefit year running through June 2026, families can get up to $666.41 each month for every child aged 5 or younger, and up to $562.33 monthly for each child aged 6 to 17. Your payment amount will shift the month after your child turns 6 or 18.
Households earning $37,487 or less per year automatically receive the full benefit. Above that income level, you're still eligible to receive payments — they just get smaller as your earnings increase, depending on how many children you have.
Families caring for a child who's been approved for the Disability Tax Credit can also get the Child Disability Benefit. This provides an additional $284.25 monthly per qualifying child, on top of your regular CCB amount. Disability payments have a higher income threshold, beginning to shrink once family income goes above $81,222.
Many provinces and territories also run separate child benefit programs that show up in the same monthly payment as your federal CCB. These regional top-ups can bring in up to an extra $300 per child every month, depending on your location.
Canada Child Benefit calculator
Wondering what your family might receive from the CCB each month? The CRA has a handy online child benefits calculator you can use to figure it out.
The tool will ask you to share some basic information about your situation, including your family's total income, how many children you're looking after, how old they are and whether any have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit.
The calculator also includes any provincial or territorial benefits you might qualify for, giving you a full picture of what could land in your account each month.
Is the Canada Child Benefit taxable?
No, the Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free. You don't have to pay any income tax on what you receive, and the money won't show up as income when you do your taxes.
Getting CCB payments won't affect your tax refund size or change how much you owe come tax time either. Every cent the CRA sends you through this program stays in your pocket without any tax impact.
Canada Child Benefit payment dates
Typically, the Canada Child Benefit arrives on the 20th of every month. When the 20th lands on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment comes through on the last business day before that date.
That means your next payment will arrive on Tuesday, January 20.
After that, here are the remaining CCB payment dates through the end of the current benefit year:
- Friday, February 20
- Friday, March 20
- Monday, April 20
- Wednesday, May 20
- Friday, June 19
READ NEXT: The CRA is increasing the Canada Child Benefit — Here's how much you can get in 2026
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.