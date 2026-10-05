Some Canadians can get over $200 in October from this government payment
Cheques and direct deposits are going out soon.
Canada Disability Benefit payments for October are going out to eligible individuals soon.
You could receive more than $200 as a direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque in the mail.
If you recently applied and were approved for this federal benefit, you could be entitled to even more money through retroactive payments.
Service Canada administers the Canada Disability Benefit as a monthly government payment to eligible individuals.
Here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit, including the October payment date, eligibility, payment amounts, and more.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit provides direct financial support to people with disabilities who are between the ages of 18 and 64.
Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?
To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
You're not automatically enrolled in this program once you meet the eligibility requirements.
So, you have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit. If you qualify for payments, you'll start receiving money the month after your application is approved.
How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?
Payment amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have income from working, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving the benefit.
The maximum Canada Disability Benefit payment amount is $204.20 per month. That works out to a maximum of $2,450.40 for the 2026-27 benefit year.
If you recently applied and were approved for the Canada Disability Benefit, you could be eligible for retroactive payments from when Service Canada received your application, but not for any months you were eligible before June 2025.
A new supplemental payment to help offset the cost of obtaining the Disability Tax Credit started in September. The amount is fixed at $150 and issued as a lump sum.
Some eligible individuals received that additional amount with their September payment.
If you got your first Canada Disability Benefit payment after June 2026, the federal government said your supplemental payment will be issued later. An exact date for that payment wasn't provided, so you might not receive the extra money in October.
When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, October 15, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?
You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments as a direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque delivered to your mailbox, depending on your preferred payment method with Service Canada.
If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can call Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and mail it or drop it off at a Service Canada office.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.