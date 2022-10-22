Canada's Handgun Freeze Is Now In Effect & Trudeau Says 'Canadians Have The Right To Feel Safe'
Sales, purchases and transfers of handguns are now prohibited in Canada.
Canada's handgun freeze has come into effect and Justin Trudeau said that "urgent action" had to be taken to keep communities safe.
The prime minister announced on October 21, 2022, that the national freeze on handguns will now prohibit the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns in this country.
"Canadians have the right to feel safe in their homes, in their schools, and in their places of worship," Trudeau said in a statement.
"With handgun violence increasing across Canada, it is our duty to take urgent action to remove these deadly weapons from our communities," he continued.
"We're keeping more guns out of our communities, and keeping our kids safe."
"We said we'd make it impossible to buy, sell, or transfer handguns anywhere in Canada," Trudeau said on social media. "And that's what we've done."
What is Canada's handgun freeze?
Canada's handgun freeze is a national freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.
As of October 21, 2022, people can't buy, sell or transfer handguns within Canada. They also can't bring newly acquired handguns into the country.
This national handgun freeze was first announced back in May 2022 alongside Bill C-21, which the federal government called "the strongest gun control measures" in more than 40 years.
While the bill continues to be debated in Parliament, we are taking immediate action through regulations to keep Canadians safe.
Applications submitted before October 21, 2022, to buy, sell or transfer a handgun in Canada will still be processed.
Also, the temporary ban on the importation of handguns into Canada that took effect on August 19, 2022, remains in effect.
What is Canada's firearms buyback program?
Since 2020, the government of Canada has banned more than 1,500 assault-style firearms.
To ensure that those weapons are "safely and permanently removed" from communities, the feds will launch a buyback program.
Canada's firearms buyback program will provide compensation to gun owners and businesses who have been impacted by the ban.
While the amount of money people will get back hasn't been finalized yet, it's proposed that the figures could range from $1,139 to $6,209.