Morning Brief: A Handgun Freeze, Epic Ottawa Brunches & More

Off The Top: Five recently fired daycare workers are facing felony charges after terrifying their young wards with a scary Halloween mask similar to the one from the slasher movie Scream. Unfortunately, the kids' horrors won't stop there: the daycare is in Mississippi, home of some of the lowest education and health care funding of any state in the union.
In Case You Missed It
1. Trudeau & The Feds Just Made It Way Harder To Change Handgun Ownership
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a nationwide freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns, effective as of October 21. It's part of what the feds tout as "the strongest gun control measures" in over 40 years. Furthermore, the government is also launching a buyback program targeting assault-style weapons. While the final figure hasn't been determined, Lisa Belmonte reports, one proposal would see gun owners compensated between $1,139 and $6,209 for their to-be-destroyed munitions. Here's what you need to know.
- In His Words: "With handgun violence increasing across Canada, it is our duty to take urgent action to remove these deadly weapons from our communities," Trudeau said. "We're keeping more guns out of our communities, and keeping our kids safe."
2. POV: What You Absolutely Need To Know Before Moving To Alberta
When our own Charlie Hart moved from London (the older, bigger one) to Calgary last year, she really didn't know what to expect. She'd visited the province before but what was living in Alberta really like? What were the benefits — and exactly how cold did it get come winter time? And, maybe above all, was the supposed affordability of the province really enough of an x-factor to sway such a major life decision? Charlie took us through the experience of being a newcomer to wild rose country.
3. You Forgot To Figure Out Your Halloween Costume; Here's What To Do Now
Alright, we're in the home stretch, you pumpkin-heads. Halloween is exactly one week from today — meaning there's a solid chance you might end up in a situation that necessitates a costume this coming weekend. Alas, it's probably too late to rely on a pre-made costume company to deliver a new outfit in time. No, at this stage in the game, you're better off heading to your own closet and getting a little creative. For inspiration, Asymina Kantorowicz has wracked her brain for 14 easy last-minute costume ideas from the world of pop culture.
- My Take: Grab your go-to tuxedo with accompanying cane and top hat and you've pretty much nailed the quintessential newsletter writer look.
What Else You Need To Know Today
📽️ AT THE MOVIES
We all know that going to the movies isn't exactly cheap to begin with — so is it even worth it to shell out upward of $25 per person for one of those so-called premium theatres? Ashley Harris tested out Cineplex's VIP Cinemas package and was totally surprised by how positive the experience was.
📌 JOB BOARD
While many workplaces are exploring just how much time in the office is truly necessary, many companies are continuing to fill full-time work-from-home positions from the get go. Mira Nabulsi scoured the job boards and found seven cool remote jobs based out of Toronto — a few of which pay over six figures.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
With inflation (and the ensuing high-interest rates) rocking Canada's real estate markets, we're starting to spot homes being listed at increasingly reasonable price tags — especially if you're willing to relocate a little off the beaten path. MTL Blog's Willa Holt found nine properties for sale in Quebec for under $300,000 and most have legitimate "family home" potential.
🍳 BRUNCH BUNCH
Ottawa — not only the capital of Canada but evidently also one of the country's epicurean epicentres when it comes to meals that fall conveniently in between breakfast and lunch. Megan Johnson says you need to try at least seven of these awesome brunch spots to really get the full Ottawa experience.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
The remarkably influential YouTuber PewDiePie turns 33 today. He's Toronto's cultural champion and October's very own: happy 36th birthday to multi-faceted entertainer Drake. Retired soccer great Wayne Rooney turns 37. The great Kevin Kline is 75. The also great F. Murray Abraham celebrates his 83rd trip around the sun. The late New York Giants legend Y.A. Tittle was born on this day in 1926.
