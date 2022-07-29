Here's How Much Canadians Could Get For Their Guns Via Canada's Firearms Buyback Program
You can get thousands of dollars for a banned gun.
The Government of Canada has outlined its new mandatory buyback program for Canadian firearm owners and is looking for feedback on the pricing scale of the new gun law.
Per a recent release by Public Safety Canada, the feds have banned more than 1,500 types of assault-style guns since 2020 and are launching the buyback program to get "assault-style firearms" out of Canadian communities.
The way the buyback program would work is simple. In exchange for the banned firearms, the feds will pay owners a market price, so that the weapon is permanently removed from Canadian households.
According to the government, owners of the banned firearms must either participate in the buyback program, have their gun "rendered inoperable" at the government's expense or have it "otherwise lawfully disposed."
And while none of the proposed prices are finalized, gun owners could get up to $6,209 in return for giving up their firearms.
Along with a pay scale and explanation of how the program works, the feds are asking Canadians to fill out a survey to determine if they think the prices for the banned weapons are fair and accurately reflect market rates.
The lowest price Ottawa is proposing for a buyback is $1,139 for any Vz58 rifles.
The second lowest proposed buy-back price is $1,337 for AR platform guns, which include the AR-15, M16 and AR-10.
\u201cWeapons of war like the AR-15 have no place in Canada. That's why we banned them, and will be establishing a buyback program to get them out of our communities.\n\nToday we announced the next stage of the buyback program with the release of the draft price list.\u201d— Marco Mendicino (@Marco Mendicino) 1659033127
From there, prices go up, with M14 rifles going for $2,612 and Robinson Armament firearms for $2,735.
Guns that have a bore diameter — diameter of the gun's barrel — of more than 20mm could be bought for $2,684 and those with a muzzle energy of more than 10,000 Joules could be bought for $2,819.
The highest proposed buyback price — $6,209 — is for both the SG-550 rifle and SG-551 carbine.
The figures also apply to any modifications or variants of the specific firearms.
The rates were chosen by analyzing manufacturer and retailer prices, foreign retailer prices, pricing guidebooks and auction listings, with the manufacturer and Canadian retail prices getting priority.
This update on the buyback program comes after legislation was proposed earlier this year by the Liberal government that would put a freeze on handgun purchases, as well as a limit on how many bullets a "long gun" can carry.
The feds have also considered a law prohibiting anyone with a criminal history of domestic violence or criminal harassment — stalking — from buying a firearm in Canada.
