Gun Laws In Canada Could Get Way Stricter & There Might Be A Freeze On Handgun Sales
The tabled bill would also implement a "red flag" system.
A new revamp of gun laws in Canada was introduced on May 30 and it could mean that the sale, transfer and purchase of handguns in Canada are completely banned.
While the bill, called Bill C-21, still needs to be brought before the House of Commons, if implemented, it would be an overhaul of the current firearms regulations.
A big part of this new proposed initiative is putting a cap on the number of handguns that exist in Canada through a national freeze of sale, purchase, transfer and import.
"As we see gun violence continue to rise, it is our duty to keep taking action," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the announcement on Monday.
"The fewer the guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be."
\u201cOne Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many. That\u2019s why we\u2019ve banned 1,500 types of military-style assault firearms. And that\u2019s why, today, we\u2019ve introduced legislation to further strengthen gun control in Canada. Thread\u00a0\u2935\ufe0f\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1653948705
The proposed law not only would limit the transfer of handguns in Canada but would also establish stricter penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking.
Furthermore, it would revoke the gun licenses of those who have been "involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking."
The federal government is also looking to implement and promote a "red flag" system, where those who are considered a danger to themselves or others could be ordered by a court to surrender their guns to law enforcement.
Additionally, long guns, such as rifles, would be required to be permanently altered so they can only hold five rounds at a time.
During the announcement, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said this proposal would not have been possible without the work of those affected by gun violence and mass shootings in Canada.
\u201cToday, our government introduced Canada\u2019s most significant action on gun violence in a generation.\n\nBill C-21 will implement a national freeze on handguns, tackle organized crime, address the role of guns in gender based violence and more.\u201d— Marco Mendicino (@Marco Mendicino) 1653945332
He stated that those impacted by the 2020 Nova Scotia, 2017 Quebec City, 2018 Toronto and 1989 École Polytechnique mass shootings "made this announcement possible."
"Nothing can undo the loss that you've suffered, but with Bill C-21 we can do everything in our power to prevent the next tragedy," he said.
The announcement comes in the days following the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.
Trudeau called the Texas shooting "horrific" and said that "Canadians are mourning" for those affected.
Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh also weighed in on the tragedy, saying that "children deserve more than thoughts and prayers."
"They deserve protection and safety. They deserve life," he said.