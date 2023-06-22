Canada's Matty Matheson Thought 'Nobody' Would Be Into 'The Bear' & He's Stoked For Season 2
"We honestly thought nobody would f**k with it."
If you've been paying attention to the TV landscape, or just memes in general, you've definitely heard about the incredibly tense comedy-drama show about a restaurant in Chicago, The Bear.
The show features Toronto's own celebrity chef Matty Matheson, who plays not a chef, but a maintenance man for the show's Italian beef sandwich shop.
With the second season coming out, Matheson has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage, his own thoughts about producing the show and much more.
If you're unfamiliar with The Bear, it's about the struggles of an acclaimed and prestigious chef, Carmine "Carmy" Berzatto played by Jeremy Allen White, who moves back to Chicago after a heartbreaking death to run his family's sandwich shop.
It's tense, fast-paced, well acted and dives deep into the high-stress world of restaurants as well as the complicated nature of running a family business.
As for Matheson's role, not only is he an actor on the show, but he's its executive producer.
"I'm just lucky that (show creator) Chris Storer called me one day. Being a part of that crew and that team and that cast — it's crazytown," said Matheson in a recent interview with Interview Magazine.
Matheson went on to say that he didn't expect the reaction the show received when Season 1 hit last year.
"We honestly thought nobody would f**k with [The Bear], that it would be one of those things that when we were done, we'd be like, ‘See you never,'" he added. "It's the opposite. It's a slap-the-whole-world-upside-the-head kind of thing.”
It's true as well. The show has had massive critical success and has garnered lots of viewers.
With the new season out on June 22, Matheson has also taken to his social media to share his excitement and some great treats for the fans.
On top of banging the drum for the show on his Instagram such as sharing the trailer for the new season with the caption "LOVE YOU ALL I LOVE THE BEAR LETS FUCKING GO! SEASON 2 MY FREAKS! (sic)," he's also taken to posting some delightfully candid behind-the-scenes photos to his Insta story.
Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas and Courtney Storer on the set of The Bear.@mattymatheson | Instagram
His stories show him along with the show's creator, Christopher Storer, and his co-stars including, Jeremy Allen White, and Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Chris Storer and Jeremy Allen White.@mattymatheson | Instagram
Matheson also got sentimental in the chat with Interview Magazine and sang the praises of the show's star, Jeremy Allen WHite.
"He's so sweet and chill that if I can get a laugh out of him, nothing else can make my day, brother," said Matheson about White. "I'll rock with that dude forever."
Season 2 of The Bear is streaming on June 22 and you can catch it on Crave in Canada. Canadians can also catch up on Season 1 on Disney+.