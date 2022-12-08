'Shameless' Actor Jeremy Allen White Has Been Spotted Filming His New Movie in Toronto
He's was at a popular seafood restaurant! 👀
Shameless star Jeremy Allen White is filming his new movie Fingernails in Toronto, and you could spot him over a plate of seafood.
The American actor best known for his role as Lip Gallagher in Shameless and his recent Hulu series The Bear has been spotted on set all over Toronto and even getting cozy with some chefs.
Twitter user Andrew Thomas posted a photo of the actor on set in Toronto on December 6.
\u201cA bad picture of Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) in "Fingernails" filming in Toronto tonight. \n@TOFilming_EM\n #fingernails #fingernailsmovie\u201d— Andrew Thomas (@Andrew Thomas) 1670306018
On December 7, Onset Toronto tweeted a close-up shot of White on set for Fingernails with tousled curls, a heavy overcoat, a button-down shirt and green slacks.
\u201cFIRST LOOK: Jeremy Allen White spotted on set filming the Apple Movie \u201cFingernails\u201d in Toronto. \n@TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON \n.\n.\n.\n#jeremyallenwhite #thebear #carmenberzatto #shameless #lipgallagher #fingernails #filming #onset #hollywoodnorth #BehindTheScenes\u201d— onset_toronto (@onset_toronto) 1670453774
White's co-stars, Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley have also been spotted on set in a photo posted to Twitter on December 7.
\u201cRiz Ahmed & Jessie Buckley spotted on set filming the Apple Movie \u201cFingernails\u201d in Toronto. \n@TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON \n.\n.\n#rizahmed #jessiebuckley #jeremyallenwhite #fingernails #toronto #canada #filming #onset #hollywoodnorth #bts #behindthescenes #setlife #celebrity\u201d— onset_toronto (@onset_toronto) 1670454530
It also looks like White has found some time to enjoy the local cuisine In Toronto and hit up his The Bear co-star Matty Matheson's restaurant Prime Seafood Palace, according to some posts on Instagram.
Matheson posted an Instagram story of Whites in the kitchen with his staff at Prime Seafood Palace with the caption, "This makes me so happy," on December 7.
Jeremy Allen White at Prime Seafood Palace.@mattymatheson | Instagram
But Matheson isn't the only one happy to see White in Toronto.
"You're telling me my crush Jeremy Allen White is currently filming in Toronto, which means I technically have the potential of crossing paths with him. Cool. Cool cool cool," one of White's fans tweeted.
\u201cYou're telling me my crush Jeremy Allen White is currently filming in Toronto, which means I technically have the potential of crossing paths with him. Cool. Cool cool cool\u201d— Samantha Sobolewski (@Samantha Sobolewski) 1670468706
Fingernails is a sci-fi drama that follows a woman who has doubts about her longtime relationship and decides to test for love in failing couples at work, according to IMDb.
The film will shoot in Toronto until December 10, according to ACTRA, so you still have some time to glimpse the actors.