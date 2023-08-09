You Can Get $5 Matty Matheson Meals In Toronto This Weekend & The Menu Is Full Of Cheap Eats
It's coming the the Trinity Bellwoods area.
Toronto celebrity chef Matty Matheson has a new pop-up coming to the city, and you'll be able to grab an incredibly affordable bite to eat this weekend.
Yes, you read that right. The Toronto food mogul and actor on The Bear is working with the grocery store soup, spices and sauce staple brand Knorr, to bring $5 take-out food to the 6ix.
The event is called Yummy K's and it's going to be opening on Thursday, August 10 and running until Sunday, August 13, starting at 5 p.m. right by Toronto's iconic Trinity Bellwoods Park at 179 Crawford Street, which by all accounts is just a house in the neighbourhood.
But what exactly will they be serving up? Well, at Yummy K's, you can grab a "Taste Combo," two of which have been concocted by Matheson himself.
The two meals specially invented by Matheson are the BBQ-Glazed Chopped Chicken Sandwich and the Chilled Chili Soba. The first of which has BBQ chicken, pickled jalapeno mayonnaise, diced onions and pickles on a slider bun.
While the Chilled Chili Soba is chilled soba noodles made with fresh vegetables and chilli dressing, with the option to add chicken if you're feeling it.
Other than these items, you can get a Best Ever Juicy Burger, which is a classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo, or the Fully Loaded Chicken Tacos, which come with three chicken tacos made with veggies, cilantro and lime on corn tortillas.
And, as previously mentioned, these take-out dishes will only cost you $5 each, so if you're looking for some foodie things to do this weekend in Toronto, this is the place to do it.
If you are hoping to beat the line, you can also place an order through the Ritual app before getting there and picking it up upon arrival.
To make things even better, all proceeds made at the pop-up will be going to La Tablée des Chefs, a non-profit dedicated to feeding those who need it through education, food autonomy and more.
So, get out there and give it a try! Heck, maybe you'll even see Matheson in the flesh.