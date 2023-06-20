Canada Is Getting A New Coin That's So Colourful & Here's When You Can Get The Toonie (PHOTO)
Be on the lookout for a green toonie in your change! 👀
Canada is getting a new coin that's full of colour and you'll be able to find the green toonie in your change soon!
The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed that it's honouring the "rich and diverse cultural heritages" of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people across this land with this new $2 coin.
Not only is there a new look for the toonie to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, but this also marks the first time that three different artists have collaborated on a design for a Canadian circulation coin!
This new $2 coin features three unique and colourful designs — with splashes of red, orange, white and black — that each represent First Nations, Inuit and Métis people and communities.
Megan Currie, of English River First Nation, designed the First Nations part of the toonie to be a visual reflection of National Indigenous Peoples Day — "to honour those who have come before us and acknowledge there is hope for those who will come after" — and the summer solstice.
The summer solstice symbolizes a new season of life along with a chance to start fresh and leave burdens of the past behind, Currie shared.
Jennine Krauchi, who is Red River Métis, featured Métis symbols that are unique to the culture as part of her design for the new $2 coin.
That includes the sash, the wheel of a Red River cart, the Infinite flag and the five-petalled flower, also known as the Wild Rose.
Myrna Pokiak (Agnaviak), who is Inuvialuk from Tuktoyaktuk, designed the Inuit part of the new coin and shared that she celebrates her cultural identity on National Indigenous Peoples Day under the midnight sun.
There is a golden-hued sun featured in her artwork that's on the toonie.
"My cultural experiences have inspired my art, illustrating the honor and responsibility I hold upon myself to make our ancestors proud, while achieving dreams that make my heart dance," she said.
Along with the red, orange, white and black designs on the new Canadian coin, the inner core of the toonie is green-coloured instead of gold and then surrounded by the usual silver outer band.
Also, on the outer band, the designs representing First Nations, Inuit and Métis people are continued, including a part with the phases of the moon and the pattern from the Métis sash!
If you're wondering how you can get this new Canadian coin, the Canadian Mint shared that three million coins featuring the new design have been minted.
Two million have the colourful green, red, orange, white and black design while one million have the new design but in classic silver and gold colours.
New $2 coins will start circulating as of June 21, 2023, to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
All three of the artists used their personal visions of their cultures to create a unique design of First Nations, Inuit and Métis heritage.
This is meant to be something for all people living in Canada to honour and celebrate on National Indigenous Peoples Day
The new toonies will reach Canadians across the country through their change as banks and businesses begin to replenish their stocks of $2 coins as of June 21.
Over the last couple of years, so many new coins in Canada have gone into circulation, including a few that also feature colourful designs.
There was a $1 coin with a splash of purple celebrating Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson, a toonie with a blue stripe to mark the anniversary of the discovery of insulin and the first-ever coloured dime.
Also, the Royal Canadian Mint introduced a $2 coin with a black outer ring meant to symbolize a mourning armband after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.