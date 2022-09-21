Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Ending & Even ArriveCAN Could Be Scrapped
Get ready, travellers! Canada's travel restrictions are reportedly set to end this month and it means travelling overseas and across the Canada-U.S. border will be a lot simpler.
According to government sources, per CBC News and Global News, the feds are preparing to scrap multiple travel measures in Canada, including remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates, random testing and the mandatory use of ArriveCAN.
Reports from September 20 suggest that the plan must still be "finalized" by Justin Trudeau, but the changes are expected to come in effect as of September 30.
The current travel rules, which have been extended several times, are already set to end on that date.
As of Wednesday, the Public Health Agency Of Canada maintains that no official decisions have been made, although reports suggest Ottawa is in the process of making final arrangements.
News of an impending update came on the same day that multiple Canada-U.S. border mayors, members of parliament and members of the U.S. congress sent an open letter to President Biden and PM Trudeau, urging them to drop "unnecessary conditions" at the land border.
The letter implored the leaders to return rules to a "normal pre-pandemic state," and said that both countries have been "left behind" as others have "largely returned to normal daily life."
Under the existing rules, Canada still requires travellers to use the ArriveCAN program to confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status and travel plans.
Mandatory testing also remains in effect for travellers at land borders and in airports. If selected, individuals are under a legal obligation to take the test within the required timeframe.
Although Canada's vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound travel ended in June, foreign nationals are still not allowed to enter Canada if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a series of vaccinations approved by Health Canada (unless otherwise exempt).
The same rules apply to unvaccinated foreign nationals (including Canadians) visiting the United States.
It is not yet clear whether officials in the U.S. will also drop their travel measures on September 30, at the same time that Canada is expected to.
Canada is one of the few countries worldwide where border measures became stricter over the summer, with the Public Health Agency of Canada maintaining that the measures "reduce the risk of the importation and transmission of COVID-19 and new variants in Canada related to international travel."
