Canada's House Price 'Bubble' Is Ballooning & No Other G7 Country Comes Close To Keeping Up
Real estate is hitting inflation levels not seen since the early 1980s!
Turn away now if you were hoping to buy a house soon! New data about Canada's house prices revealed that housing costs are ballooning at an intensity not seen since the '80s and no other G7 country can keep up.
According to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve used in a report by Better Dwelling, Canada's housing bubble grew quicker than the other six countries in the G7 and it's really not even close.
Better Dwelling says that Canada's home prices have gone up by 139% since 2005, by far the most out of the other G7 countries (Germany, the U.S., France, the U.K., Italy and Japan).
From the past year, too, housing prices are up 25.6% in Canada. That's the highest jump since the 1980s, and it's miles ahead of second place — the U.K. only had a 9.22% growth in the same time period.
Unfortunately for Canadians, it doesn't seem as though it's going to get better anytime soon. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, "record lows" of housing supply means it expects average home prices to keep rising in 2022!