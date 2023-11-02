Canadian Andre De Grasse Is Training For the 2024 Olympics & Here's What He's Most Excited For
Last time he competed at the Olympics was during the pandemic.
Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse is gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the sprinter says he's excited to see the fans again.
The last time De Grasse competed at the Olympics was during the pandemic in Tokyo, where he won three medals, but he says it wasn't the same without the excitement inside the stadium.
"Just getting a chance to compete with the crowd and the fans," he told Narcity and added that he's also looking forward to seeing other athletes inside the village.
"Last time we were there we were wearing masks so we didn't really get a chance to interact with any [athletes] from other sports," De Grasse continued.
"Getting the chance to go out and watch other Team Canada athletes compete before I run [...] the ceremonies, those are the things I'm looking forward to, just bringing it back to 2016 I guess."
The six-time Olympic medallist recently moved to Florida with his partner and their kids where he is training for next year.
De Grasse suffered some injuries in 2022 and says he's continuously working on his recovery and his health.
His main objective now is to improve his start.
"Now it's just about getting back my speed and working on that area of my race, the first part of my race," the Olympic athlete explained.
"I'm known to have a strong finish so if I could just kind of [improve] my weak areas a bit with the start and the middle of the race and just keep my strength with my endurance, that's going to be the key to success."
Part of his training includes working with nutritionists and making sure he's fuelling his body with the right foods.
"I'm getting older now so of course, that's something that I've been trying to do better at, kind of clean up the junk food and making sure that I'm putting healthy things into my body [...] having someone that can help me make those meals if it's possible as well."
De Grasse says he trains five to six times a week and while he maintains a healthy diet on most days, he does still occasionally have a cheat day here and there.
"I always love a burger and fries. That's kind of like a go-to for a cheat meal or some wings. As the season comes along, I try to stay away from that and get on the vegetables and salads and lots of protein."
The 2024 Summer Olympics will open in Paris on July 26.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.