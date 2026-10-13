Astronaut says it's important there's a Canadian at the International Space Station

Canadian astronaut having a blast in space
Canadian astronaut having a blast in space
Astronaut Joshua Kutryk, of Canada, leaves the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Writer

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk says his presence on the International Space Station shows Canada can contribute to the leading edge of space exploration.

The 44-year-old is two weeks into a six-month mission which will see him conduct experiments and research and take part in critical maintenance work.

Kutryk floated inside the station and demonstrated one of the physiological experiments he's taking part in during a news conference with journalists in Longueuil, Que., today.

Kutryk says he's having a blast and it's been life-changing to watch Earth from the station.

But he says it's also an important demonstration that Canada's strong legacy in space will continue going forward.

He launched to space on Oct. 1 as part of NASA Crew 13 in the fastest flight ever to reach the space station, taking just under eight hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026. 

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This majestic waterfall 1 hour from Toronto is the best alternative to Niagara Falls

It's surrounded by beautiful autumn scenery.

Ontario is home to Canada's only elevated park and it gazes over a colourful autumn valley

You can take in the views from above. 🍂

I moved to Canada from Ukraine 4 years ago — These 7 things still completely surprise me

I've made Canada my home, but there are some Canadian habits I may never understand! 🫣

Rides closed at Canadian theme parks after deadly fall from Six Flags coaster in U.S.

Rides closed at theme parks after deadly U.S. fall

This lakeside village near Ottawa is bathed in fall colours and feels like a trip to Vermont

It's perfect for a quick fall day trip. 🍂

Ontario to move northwest regions to permanent daylight time

Ontario northwest region to end time changes

Prime minister's Thanksgiving message addresses Alberta separation referendum

PM Thanksgiving message addresses Alta. referendum

This is your last chance to get money from a $7.5M plant-based beverage class action lawsuit

You could receive $400 to $7,000 for less serious injuries.

Ontario is home to Canada's most beautiful village and it's stunning in the fall

It has charming streets and cozy autumn vibes.

Turkey gravy sold in Canada is being urgently recalled on Thanksgiving weekend

Officials say it could cause a "serious or life-threatening reaction."