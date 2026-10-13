Astronaut says it's important there's a Canadian at the International Space Station
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk says his presence on the International Space Station shows Canada can contribute to the leading edge of space exploration.
The 44-year-old is two weeks into a six-month mission which will see him conduct experiments and research and take part in critical maintenance work.
Kutryk floated inside the station and demonstrated one of the physiological experiments he's taking part in during a news conference with journalists in Longueuil, Que., today.
Kutryk says he's having a blast and it's been life-changing to watch Earth from the station.
But he says it's also an important demonstration that Canada's strong legacy in space will continue going forward.
He launched to space on Oct. 1 as part of NASA Crew 13 in the fastest flight ever to reach the space station, taking just under eight hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.
— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.