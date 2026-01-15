This new Canadian coin looks like a silver penny but it's worth so much more
It's enhanced by "frostings" so it shimmers!
There's a new Canadian coin that looks like a fancy silver penny.
But it's actually worth so much more than just one cent.
Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed the 2026 Gleaming Maple Leaves — 1/2 oz. Fine Silver Coin designed by Canadian artist Celia Godkin.
This new coin features a cluster of four silver maple leaves stemming from a branch.
It's enhanced by "frostings" that make it shimmer in the way the shiny undersides of silver maple leaves catch the light.
Also, the traditional design and engraving techniques offer a "classic portrait" of one of Canada's most iconic national symbols.
It looks like a penny because the one-cent coin also includes a cluster of maple leaves on a branch.
But the Gleaming Maple Leaves coin has a face value of $10, so it's worth way more than a penny.
Reverse side of Gleaming Maple Leaves — 1/2 oz. Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse features an effigy of King Charles III that was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
Also, CHARLES III, D. G. REX and 10 DOLLARS are engraved along the edge of this side of the coin.
Obverse side of Gleaming Maple Leaves — 1/2 oz. Fine Silver Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
This is not a circulation coin, which means you won't find it in your change.
If you want this coin, you have to buy it for $114.95 online or at the Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg.
There is a limited mintage of 25,000 coins.
