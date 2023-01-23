Canadian Farm Vets Can Get Incredible Work Perks & You're Gonna Want To Move To New Brunswick
New grads get a major financial boost, too.
As a kid, you probably thought about what you wanted to be when you grew up without considering all the important stuff you consider now (like work-life balance and benefits). Well, if your dream job's always been a vet, your younger self picked a good one. Especially if you live in New Brunswick.
The NB Provincial Veterinary Service is currently hiring large animal veterinarians and offering up a pretty incredible lifestyle to go with it.
In most other Canadian provinces, farm vets operate privately. Now, thanks to some updates to the Provincial Veterinary Service operations, NB farm vet salaries have been brought into a range that's similar to or greater than a starting salary in private practice (on top of all the sweet perks).
Yup, provincial farm vets are pulling in a starting salary of $79,000 to $90,000 a year. And guess what, new grads? The NB government's covering one year of your tuition (at the equivalent amount of one-year tuition at the Atlantic Veterinary College) if you get the job.
While the province is dreamy already (that laid-back East Coast lifestyle is pretty hard to beat), recent efforts by the Provincial Veterinary Services have also made it an even better place to build your career.
Due to all the resources the team has, it's super simple to get your hands on the tools, technology and operations you need to advance your career. That includes mentorship, which is always nice when you're starting a new job in a new place.
And while the Provincial Veterinary Laboratory in Fredericton has awesome lab services, you'll also be able to travel all over your designated region to do your work on-site. If you like variety in your day, this is the gig for you.
And don't worry — whichever farm you travel to, your regional clinic will give you all the day-to-day support you need.
Don't forget about the benefits: You'll get a pension plan, health and dental coverage, a vehicle with a mobile veterinary unit, a cell phone, work attire, laundry service, stand-by pay and paid overtime. Seriously.
If that's not enough, after you've got some experience, you'll get three weeks of vacation.
Since work-life balance is one of the Provincial Veterinary Service's values, it's not surprising that you'll be working with a team that truly gets how important it is to have a life outside the clinic.
While helping the cutest animals across a ton of vibrant farms is serotonin boosting in itself, these incredible perks seem like they could do a solid job of warding off the Sunday scaries.
Here's your chance to embrace a dreamy lifestyle in one of the most charming spots in Canada. And if you add in all the benefits the Provincial Veterinary Service team is offering, it's even more enchanting.
With New Brunswick's gorgeous landscapes, friendly folks and beautiful animals — it's easy to imagine calling this place home.
