Canada now lets all adults renew their passport online and here's what you need to know
You have to pay the same fee, though.
The federal government recently expanded online Canadian passport renewals.
All adults who are eligible to renew their passports can now submit an application online.
But there are different requirements for online applications than for in-person and mail applications that you need to know about.
It was announced on July 28, 2026, that the federal government implemented changes to modernize Canada's passport program.
These "secure, user-friendly digital services" are meant to "save time, reduce in-person visits and make passport renewal easier."
Online passport renewal is available to all eligible adult Canadians living in Canada now.
That means Canadians can complete their passport renewal online by submitting their application, photo and payment digitally instead of mailing documents or going to a Service Canada location.
Before the online service was expanded to all Canadian adults, only some individuals were able to renew online, and a limited number of applications were accepted daily.
The federal government said that by removing the cap on how many people can renew their passports online, more Canadians have "a convenient and secure option."
Here's what you need to know if you want to renew online, including the application requirements, renewal fees, processing times and more.
Who can renew a passport online?
The requirements to apply online are different than if you're applying in person or by mail.
You need to meet all the regular eligibility criteria for renewing a passport plus all of the following requirements:
- you're applying to renew your own passport
- your home and mailing address are in Canada, and you'll be there to receive your passport
- your passport will expire in the next six months or is expired right now
- you don't need a passport for the next 20 business days, plus mailing time
- you'll use the same name, date of birth, place of birth and gender identifier on your new passport as on your current passport
- your current passport isn't damaged, seized or surrendered
- you're not reporting a lost or stolen passport as found if it hasn't already been returned to us
- you don't have any observations in your current passport
You must meet the regular eligibility requirements and these online requirements before creating an account or signing in to start or continue your passport renewal through the IRCC Portal – New Version.
What do you need to renew your passport online?
There are a few things you need to include with your online passport renewal.
You must have two references, and they must be 18 or older, have known you for at least two years and agree to you using their name and contact information for your application.
References can't be a member of your immediate family, your spouse or common-law partner, your child or grandchild, or other members of your extended family.
You also need to have a digital photo for online renewals.
What is a digital photo?
There are specific requirements for the digital photo that you submit with your online passport renewal application.
Your digital passport photo must:
- be taken in person by a commercial photographer
- be no more than six months old when you apply
- not be a scanned copy of a printed photo
Also, the photo must have:
- your face and shoulders centred and squared to the camera
- your face in a neutral expression with eyes open and clearly visible, mouth closed, and no smiling or frowning
- uniform lighting with no shadows, glare or flash reflections
- a plain white or light-coloured background with a clear difference between your face and the background
When you upload your photo, you must provide the studio or photographer's name, the studio or photographer's address, and the date the photo was taken.
The specifications for a digital photo are different from what's required with a printed photo.
Here are the specifications you should share with the photographer when you have your photo taken:
- the photo must be in .jpeg or .jpg format
- the image must:
- have a 3:2 aspect ratio with the camera oriented in portrait mode
- be at least 1,800 pixels high by 1,200 pixels wide
- be no larger than 4,500 pixels high by 3,000 pixels wide
- be between 200 KB and 5 MB in size
- have a chin-to-crown (top of head) measurement that’s between 45% and 50% of the photo's height
- the file must be saved directly from the original file captured by the camera
- the photo may be either in colour or in black and white
- the photo must not be altered in any way
Scanned copies of printed photos aren't acceptable forms of digital photos for online passport renewal.
If the photo you submit has been altered in any way, your application will be rejected.
How much is the passport fee?
These are the current passport fees for Canadians aged 16 and older living in Canada:
- $163.50 for a 10-year adult passport
- $122.50 for a five-year adult passport
How do you get a passport after an online renewal?
It could take up to 20 business days for your online passport renewal application to be processed.
Your current passport will be cancelled after you apply for your renewal, which means it won't be valid and you won't be able to use it anymore.
Once your passport is ready, it will be mailed to you at the home address you entered on your application. It usually takes five business days to get your passport delivered, but mailing times can vary across the country.
You can check the status of your application in the IRCC Portal – New Version while you wait for it to be processed and for your passport to be delivered.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.