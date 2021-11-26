Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Deals

Canadian Skincare Influencers Share Their Journeys With Acne & What They Use To Treat It

"I'm currently using it and loving it."

Canadian Skincare Influencers Share Their Struggles With Acne & What They Use To Treat It
@taylorefford | Instagram, @uglyducklingskincare | Instagram

The skin-positivity movement has been around for a hot minute, but lately, more influencers are showing up on social media to embrace skin for what it is: imperfect.

Influencers Taylor Efford and Nikki, from Ugly Duckling Skincare, both struggle with acne. Through bare-faced selfies, product reviews and relatable videos that challenge society's expectation of perfection, these women are creating safe spaces online for young Canadians to feel comfortable in their own skin.

"I know how painful it is to struggle with acne, but half of that struggle is this big sense of shame that you have somehow failed to have clear skin. We rarely get to see acne in social media or Hollywood, yet acne affects millions," Taylor told Narcity.

"It is so strange to me how we have convinced the world that acne is ugly, or wrong, or dirty," she continued. "Acne is none of those things. Acne is complicated."

Acne is also not your fault. "You could be doing everything right, using the right products, eating well, and still have acne," Nikki said.

Still, if you do battle with mild or moderate acne, there are some products you can use to help treat it — and these influencers have a few favourites.

@taylorefford

#ad Can’t wait to begin my Benzoyl Peroxide journey with @neutrogena_ca #NeutrogenaPartner #NeutrogenaAcneSolution

To start, Taylor typically double cleanses with an oil-based cleanser and a regular cleanser. "This just really helps get all the makeup, sunscreen and whatnot off, making a perfect canvas for the rest of your routine," she told Narcity.

One of Nikki's favourite acne products is the NEUTROGENA® Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Cleanser. It has 3.5% benzoyl peroxide, and she says it's effective on both her face and back.

Nikki believes all you need to combat acne is a good cleanser, treatment and moisturizer. In fact, she's a fan of the whole NEUTROGENA® Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Solution kit for its simplicity and affordability.

The three-step system helps combat three key signs of acne – in fact, the Rapid Clear® Stubborn Acne Daily Leave-on Mask can reduce the size, redness, and number of pimples in as little as four hours. The kit also includes the Rapid Clear® Stubborn Acne Cleanser and NEUTROGENA Moisture® Oil-Free Sensitive Skin moisturizer.

The cleanser and mask work to reduce the size and redness of spots, as well as the number of breakouts you experience.

The cleanser and mask are formulated with benzoyl peroxide, which kills and prevents acne bacteria to help treat and control stubborn breakouts. The moisturizer won't clog pores as it's designed to accommodate sensitive skin and prevent greasiness.

"I'm currently using it and loving it," Taylor told Narcity. "What I like most is how simple it is! I always find too much in a routine always upsets my skin, so it is nice to have three easy steps that actually work."

Dermatologist Dr. Renée A. Beach, who owns medical and cosmetic dermatology clinic DermAtelier on Avenue, stands by NEUTROGENA®'s Rapid Clear products. "Benzoyl peroxide is known to work fast, so patients love it," she told Narcity.

According to Dr. Beach, benzoyl peroxide decreases inflammation and sebum, so acne is less prominent. If you use it long term, it even has the ability to prevent acne.

If you battle with mild or moderate acne, you know treating it can be a challenge.

Nikki has a few words of wisdom to those who have had difficulties getting rid of acne: "Always remember your acne is not permanent, it will pass, the scars will heal and millions of people are going through the same thing as you are. And even if it doesn't clear, you are more than your skin."

"Pores are normal, texture is normal, acne is normal, pigmentation is normal," she continued. "Hopefully, we will get to a place where that is the norm and filtered skin is a thing of the past."

You can find the NEUTROGENA® Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Solution kit on Amazon and at your local Shoppers or Walmart. It retails around $24.97 to $30.99. Before using any product, you should always read and follow the label, and don't forget to first test for sensitivity reactions.

To learn more about acne-fighting products, check out NEUTROGENA®'s website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

8 Tried And Tested Cleaner Beauty Products You Can Get At Shoppers Drug Mart

Products that are mindful of you and our planet. 💅

@cocokind | Instagram, @mondayhaircare | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're living in the golden age of skincare and we've never had so many options as we have today. And because of this, we spend a lot of time considering which products to buy.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

Save big on brands like MERIT, Tatcha, YSL and get a ton of freebies!💄

Zhi Qi | Dreamstime, Michael Spring | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Beauty lovers, get excited! Today is Black Friday and your favourite brands have launched some of their best deals of the year. Whether you love makeup, skincare, haircare or fragrance, these are some of the best beauty deals you can find in Canada right now.

Keep Reading Show less

This Canadian Skincare Brand Is Just What You Need Heading Into Cold Winter Season & Here’s Why

I've been using Jouviance products for two weeks now and here's my honest opinion.

Natalia Buia | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I consider myself quite adventurous not just when it comes to travel but when it comes to skincare, too. I'm always on the hunt for the latest and greatest and never pass up an opportunity to test out a new Canadian brand.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

From brands like Armani Beauty, The Ordinary, Clarins and many more!💄

May Ning | Narcity Media, @lookfantastic_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

*Today's the day! Our updated Black Friday beauty deals list is now up, so go check it out for the latest sales!

Keep Reading Show less