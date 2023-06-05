6 Summer Fun Must-Haves To Help You Make The Most Of Canada's Fleeting Sunny Season
These season essentials are hot, hot, hot.
Summer's back again for Canadians to gather with friends, blast some groovy tunes and shake off the winter blues. And with warm weather and longer days just around the corner, there's no time like the present to go full summer.
But if you're feeling a little underprepared for all the possibilities this season holds, you can trust that Canadian Tire has you covered.
From sports and recreation gear to outdoor décor for the staycation crowd, Canadian Tire offers tons of seasonal necessities from top-notch brands so you can make the most of every moment.
For some inspiration, here's a go-to list of the best summer products to make your warm-weather dreams come true.
Ripline Outdoor Hammock Swing
Laying back in a hammock with your shades on is the epitome of relaxation. Plus that nice summer breeze while the sun warms your face — what more could you ask for?
This hammock also serves as a swing should you want to channel your inner kid. Set up this Coleman cooler nearby, full of your favourite drinks, and you're ready to hang (get it?).
Matrix Pickleball Set
If you haven't tried pickleball yet, now's the time. It's an easy-to-learn game that looks a little like ping pong, badminton and tennis combined. To get started, you just need a ball and some pickleball paddles and a place to play.
If there aren't any dedicated pickleball courts nearby, you can play on a badminton court (they're the same size). Or, if you have a net like this, you can easily set up a game in your driveway.
Zray C3 Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
This inflatable stand-up paddleboard is perfect for all levels and comes with everything you need to fall in love with paddling. And because it can be deflated, it packs down compact for easy transport to and from your vacay destination.
It includes a carry bag, an extendable paddle, a lightweight air pump and plenty of clips to attach accessories. Designed with three fins, it's also super stable and easy to manoeuvre.
At 11 feet long, this SUP's big enough for a paddler and a passenger — be they human or an intrepid puppy dog — up to a maximum combined weight of 309 pounds.
MASTER Chef Tabletop Gas Pizza Oven
If you want to take your cookout to the next level, this tabletop pizza oven will do the trick. With a max temperature of 900 F, you'll have artisan-style 'za in minutes.
Its non-slip feet are compatible with any surface, and the stand easily collapses for convenient storage. Not to mention the inside is made with cordierite stone to draw out moisture for you extra-crispy-crust lovers.
Thule Rooftop Cargo Box
Road trips are a huge summer staple, but finding the space for your passengers and gear can be a hassle — especially if you have a smaller ride.
The Thule cargo box comes ready with a grip-friendly comfort key for maximum safety (meaning it'll only open if all locking points are securely closed).
Use it to store jackets, bags, extra shoes, hiking gear or whatever and leave room in the car for legs and a cooler full of must-have snacks.
Coleman Double-Burner Camp Stove
If you're looking to level up your camping eats, this Coleman camp stove has your back. Keep in mind the propane tanks are sold separately.
Because s'mores complete a camping trip, these wooden handle campfire sticks make roasting gooey marshmallows a no-brainer. And a padded camping chair means you'll stay comfy the whole time.
From cozy fire pits and hammock swings to inflatable SUP boards, tabletop pizza ovens and more, Canadian Tire has everything you need to go full summer this year.
With the right gear in your summer arsenal, you'll be able to fill your schedule with all the relaxing and action-packed activities that the season has to offer.
So, head to Canadian Tire, gear up for summer and prepare to make unforgettable memories under the sun.
