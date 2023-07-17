Canadians' Top Summer Cocktails Were Revealed & The Caesar Didn't Even Make The List
Bottoms up! 🍹
The summer and patio season are upon us, so pass over the drinks menu because a thirst-quenching pretty cocktail is a vibe this year.
But what's your go-to summer cocktail? Is it a margarita, a Canadian-made Caesar or a Moscow Mule?
Well, a recent study done by Square revealed the top three most popular summer cocktails in Canada and the results were quite shocking.
Square, the financial services platform that processes many restaurant credit transactions, used their data to study and research what people across the country are ordering at restaurants and bars. They dove into the raw data and "came up with the actual drink of the summer!" they shared with Narcity.
In first place is the classic and quite strong tequila-based Mexican drink, the margarita, and it won "by a landslide."
Between June 1 and July 9 of 2023, the cocktail was ordered up to 57% more than during the same time last year, according to Square.
"It's not even close," said Ara Kharazian, Research & Data Lead at Square, in an emailed press release. "We looked at over a dozen of the most popular cocktails, and demand for margaritas in Canada so far this summer has been close to double that of the next most popular drink."
Is it because there's a TikTok trend encouraging people to order up to five margaritas at a time? Maybe, but we're here for it!
Second on the list is the famous rum-based Cuban mojito. Even though it came in a "distant" second place, the company saw growth in demand.
The drink is 58% more popular than it was in 2022 but remains only half as popular as the margarita.
In third place is not the popular Canadian drink, the Caesar, because it didn't make the list. Instead, No. 3 was the fruity Spanish Sangria.
This summery drink also grew in popularity, with a 9% increase in demand.
Unfortunately, it seems the drink most notably consumed in Canada is losing popularity, which might be a sad moment for fellow Canadians.
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Walter Chell invented the Caesar in Calgary, Alberta, in 1969, which has become quite popular since then.
So fellow Canadians, let's make sure to keep this drink on the tabs to get that number growing.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.