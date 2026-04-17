Carney takes part in talks on Strait of Hormuz

Carney calls for resumption of shipping during Strait of Hormuz talks
Carney takes part in talks on Strait of Hormuz
Backdropped by ships in the Strait of Hormuz, damage caused according to local witnesses by recent airstrikes is seen on a fishing pier in the port of Qeshm Island, Iran on Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Asghar Besharati)
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney told world leaders today Canada welcomes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The Prime Minister's Office says Carney took part virtually in a meeting with dozens of world leaders to talk about securing the strait.

The strait, a key strategic choke point for global exports, was closed off by Iran during its war with the United States, destabilizing the global energy market.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister declared the strait open to commercial vessels today, but Trump says a U.S. naval blockade will remain in place.

Carney's office says Canada "stands ready" to help ensure safe passage through diplomatic efforts, and to provide "support for crew safety and security," but did not mention the prospect of military assistance.

The meeting of world leaders was co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who are planning an international mission to ensure maritime security in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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