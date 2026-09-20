Carney welcomes Norwegian PM to Ottawa to discuss Arctic security, energy
Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Ottawa today.
Store’s visit comes as Carney looks for closer ties with Europe, including potential “associate membership” in the EU.
Norway is not a member of the EU, but for three decades the country has had a deal with the EU that gives both sides free access to each other's markets for goods and services — and gives Norway access to most EU programs.
Carney is courting deeper defence ties with the Norway, as well as investment from its massive, petroleum-based sovereign wealth fund.
Carney was in Norway in March — the first sitting prime minister since 1980 to visit the Nordic country.
During that visit, the two leaders pledged to advance collaboration in fields ranging from Arctic security to space, critical minerals and energy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20. 2026.
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