CBC changes policy that says to not label 9/11 attacks 'terrorism' after criticism
CBC changes 'terrorism' language policy
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Writer
Aug 28, 2026, 5:40 PM
Aug 28, 2026, 3:44 PM
CBC/Radio-Canada is changing its language policy to state that direct attribution will no longer be required when describing 9/11 as terrorism.
It faced criticism over its long-standing policy of not labelling specific attacks as terrorism, which it restated in a memo to staff ahead of the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11.
More coming.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.