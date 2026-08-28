CBC changes policy that says to not label 9/11 attacks 'terrorism' after criticism

CBC changes 'terrorism' language policy
CBC changes 'terrorism' language policy
The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Writer

CBC/Radio-Canada is changing its language policy to state that direct attribution will no longer be required when describing 9/11 as terrorism.

It faced criticism over its long-standing policy of not labelling specific attacks as terrorism, which it restated in a memo to staff ahead of the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11.

More coming.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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