Some Celebs Are Already Quitting Twitter & Ripping Elon Musk On Their Way Out
"'I'm quitting Twitter' is the new 'I'm moving to Canada.'"
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is already driving people to quit the platform, and several celebrities have been pretty vocal about why they're bailing in recent days.
Musk took over the platform last week in a $44-billion deal, and he's wasted no time in moving to shake up the platform in the name of "free speech."
"The bird is freed," he tweeted after the deal was complete last week.
Many of his critics responded by declaring that they won't stick around to see what he does with the social media platform.
"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned," Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted. "Bye."
Community star Yvette Nicole Brown also said "bye" to Twitter earlier this month, although she's continued to tweet in the days since.
\u201cI don\u2019t know, friend. \ud83d\ude1e #ByeTwitter \ud83d\ude2a\u201d— yvette nicole brown (@yvette nicole brown) 1666424157
Bill & Ted star Alex Winter has closed up his account and hidden all of his tweets in recent days, and he posted "RIP Twitter" on his Instagram on Sunday.
"Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not," tweeted comedian Josh Gad. "Leaning toward staying, but if (October 28) is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."
Nibel, a popular video game news figure, also announced that they were quitting Twitter over the weekend.
Actor John Leguizamo said his followers should "wait a minute" until Trump rejoins the platform, then quit all at once to cause a "Twitterpocalypse."
Others compared the Twitter quitters to Americans who vow to leave the country if a politician they don't like comes to power.
"'I'm quitting Twitter' is the new 'I'm moving to Canada,'" wrote one critic.
U.K. pundit Piers Morgan called the leavers "cry babies."
\u201cMemo to all whiny woke celebrities threatening to quit Twitter because a guy who believes in free speech now owns it: go on then, you illiberal cry-babies, leave\u2026\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1667064303
The "I'm out" tweets seem to be coming largely from the political left, although some among that group are calling for users to stick around and "fight" on Twitter.
"Now is not the time to leave Twitter," director Rob Reiner tweeted. "Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!"
\u201cIf you\u2019re thinking about leaving Twitter, please don\u2019t quit until AFTER the midterm elections. We\u2019ll need EVERY progressive voice here until then! \ud83d\udc99\u201d— Jon Cooper (@Jon Cooper) 1667069003
Musk has only been in charge for a few days so it's unclear how much Twitter's user numbers have changed.
However, the tone of the platform has already started to shift.
Use of the "N word" has spiked in the days since Musk took over, the Network Contagion Research Institute reports. Musk himself also shared a link to a baseless conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, although he deleted it and joked that the New York Times is "fake" after it fact-checked him.
Musk is also reportedly planning to charge users $20 per month to keep their verified Twitter checkmark, as part of a full revamp of the Twitter Blue service.