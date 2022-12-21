These Are The Top Five Destinations Canadians Need To Visit In 2023
If you're looking to getaway this winter you need to check this out👀
If you want to plan your next vacation you need to check out Travelzoo's top picks of the best places for Canadians to travel in 2023. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or cultural experiences, these destinations offer a great mix of value and excitement for Canadian travellers in 2023.
Amsterdam
Visit world-famous art galleries and marvel at baroque architecture then relax with a stroll in a park and dinner in its thriving bistro scene.
Barbados
Courtesy of Barbados Tourism
This Caribbean paradise is an ideal getaway for families and couples alike. You can relax on white sandy beaches during the day and take in the vibrant culture and food scene at night.
Florida
Courtesy of VIsit Florida
Whether you're looking for bustling cities, white sandy beaches, or to immerse yourself in nature, Florida has you covered.
Hong Kong
Courtesy of Travelzoo
There are endless possibilities for a vacation in Hong Kong with unique architecture, historic temples, and outdoor art. You can't miss the food scene with 70+ Michelin-starred restaurants. Dive into one of the world's most populous dense cities and explore.
Saint John, New Brunswick
Courtesy of Discover Saint John
The top Canadian pick from the list, you can discover nature, dine and drink, and visit architectural gems.