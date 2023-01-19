A Break-Up Bar Is Opening In Chicago Just In Time For V-Day & Taylor Swift Is The Main Star
"And baby, now we got bad blood." ️🎵️🎤
If you’re not into celebrating Valentine’s Day this year because heartbreak is to blame, or you just simply want to do something different with your single friends, Chicago, IL, might be the perfect destination to celebrate this holiday in 2023.
An exclusive pop-up event is coming to the city in the form of a break-up bar inspired by no other than many’s favorite pop singer and cat lover, Taylor Swift.
Organized by the Bucket Listers company, the Bad Blood: a Taylor-themed Heartbreak Bar will take place during February at the Electric Garden patio installations and will feature tarot readings, a Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails, singing, and lots of memory-making.
"Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," the event description reads.
The Swiftie-inspired bar will operate from February 3 to February 26, and it’s only open for those who are 21 or older. General admission is $22 per person, and you’ll receive a welcome-themed cocktail with your reservation.
If you’re wondering if you might catch Taylor Swift dancing and singing at this themed bar, you’ll be out of luck as the "I knew You Were Trouble" singer will not be at the event, sadly.
You can reserve your spot through the official event's webpage.
Bad Blood: a Taylor-themed Heartbreak Bar
Price: $22
When: Feb 03-26, 2023
Address: 324 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607
Why You Need To Go: You can spend your Valentine's Day celebration in a unique way filled with Taylor Swift music, cocktails, and even tarot readings.
