This Chicago Spot Serves Sushi In A Giant Pizza Box & You Can Choose Up To 8 Different Rolls
They have 67 different makis! 🍣
Calling all sushi lovers! There's a spot right outside Chicago, IL, that the Internet is raving over right now because it lets you order a massive pizza box stuffed with an assortment of tasty rolls.
Tanuki Sushi & Grill in Lincoln Park is your regular sushi restaurant serving authentic and contemporary Japanese dishes and fresh sushi.
However, a recent viral Instagram post from foodie Erica (@erica_eatseverything) of the spot's famous Sushi-Zza Box has been watched by over seven million people who seem to be impressed by the Chi-town eatery.
The unique box is packed with your choice of six to eight maki rolls made fresh at the establishment. The menu has a massive array of 67 sushi concoctions, and you can mix and match whatever you'd like to put in your box.
There are cheap classics like Avocado or Shiitake Maki for just $7.95, and some pricier ones like the $22.95 Poseidon Roll with fresh Alaskan king crab and salmon. Just keep in mind that the price of each roll totals up to the price of the pizza-like box you have to pay for.
Also, you must only order the box for takeout or have it delivered to your doorstep only.
It's not all about the sushi box at Tanuki, as the menu offers different Asian cuisine starters, rice and noodle dishes, Robata meats, and even tacos with nori seaweed shells.
This intimate spot is BYOB. So, you can bring your own favorite wine bottle for your meal.
Tanuki Sushi & Grill
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Sushi
Address: 3006 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Why You Need To Go: You can order a pizza box full of your favorite sushi rolls!