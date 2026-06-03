3-year-old child's death in Montreal highlights dangers of inflatable play structures

Child's death highlights risks of inflatables
Child's death highlights risks of inflatables
Kids jump around inside a bouncy castle in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carolyn Kaster
Writer

The death of a three-year-old girl from a bouncy castle tossed into the air by strong winds in Montreal over the weekend is drawing attention to the safety of the inflatable play structures.

Cathy Denis, owner of an inflatable-structure rental company in Quebec, said she doesn't install or operate bouncy castles or similar inflatables when forecasts call for wind speeds exceeding 38 kilometres per hour.

She said that limit is important because inflatables present a large surface area and sudden gusts can move the structures, even when they are properly installed.

Environment Canada says wind speeds were up to 50 km per hour on Sunday afternoon during a party held by a local church in southwest Montreal.

Eleven people were injured when a bouncy castle and a tent were tossed by the wind at the park in the LaSalle borough.

Unlike amusement rides, inflatable play structures are not regulated by the provincial agency that oversees construction of buildings and other facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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A 3-year-old girl dies after inflatable castle tossed into air in Montreal park

A 3-year-old dies after bouncy castle incident