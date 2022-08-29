Cineplex Is Having A Sale This Week & You Can Get Cheap Tuesday Prices For All Movie Tickets
Grab some popcorn and enjoy discounted prices all week long 🙌
If you've got no plans for the last week of August and have a long list of movies to catch up on, look no further.
Cineplex Canada is having an exciting deal this week, where all movie ticket prices will be the same price they are during their ever-popular cheap Tuesdays!
According to Cineplex, the deal will be running from August 29 to September 1 and is eligible for all screenings and special film experiences happening this week.
This includes movies in IMAX, 3-D, D-Box, VIP, 4DX, ScreenX, Kids Clubhouse, and Ultra AVX but is not eligible for any non-film performances.
For a regular showing, this means you'll only be paying the low price of $7.43 for a regular ticket.
With the normal price being $13.50, that's a great deal.
And if you wanted to catch a flick on IMAX, you'd only be paying $13.01! Those are some killer prices all the way down.
Even though the tickets are cheaper, moviegoers will also still be getting the regular amount of Scene points from the purchases.
However, the deal can't be combined with any other discounts, coupons or promotions, so save those for when things are back to the regular price.
And if you're not sure of what you should check out this week, some great films are playing for nearly every mood.
For some action and suspense, you could check out Beast, one of the latest releases starring Idris Elba, where he faces off against a hungry lion in the plains of Africa.
If you're into a different sort of Elba flick, 3000 Years Of Longing is a dark fantasy has him starring alongside Tilda Swinton.
For a straight-up action romp, you can't go wrong with either Top Gun: Maverick or the Brad Pitt movie Bullet Train.
For a scare and maybe a laugh, Nope and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies are good options.
Meanwhile, Minions: Rise Of Gru is perfect for the family or any #Gentleminions out there.
No matter what film you've been meaning to catch, this is a great chance to do it because it's not often that Tuesday deals become everyday deals!
Oh, and if you do check out a flick this week, be mindful of your behaviour in the theatre. There's a whole bunch of things you might be doing that are making your local cinema theatre employee hate you.
So, at the very least, clean up after yourself!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.