Theatres Across Canada Are Celebrating National Cinema Day & You Can Watch Movies For Just $3
Check out a film for cheap this weekend.
The Labour Day weekend is coming up quickly and if you're looking for something to do, catching a movie at your local cinema is a great option.
On September 3, 2022, movie theatres across the country will be celebrating National Cinema Day by selling tickets for the low, low price of only $3 plus tax.
It's not often you get a deal like that!
There will be thousands of participating locations across North America, with some massive theatre chains joining in on the celebration.
You will be able to get a $3 ticket at participating locations of Cineplex, Cinema Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Enterprises, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark and Magic Lantern.
It's not just the giants of the Canadian theatre industry participating either. Dozens of smaller cinemas across the eight provinces are also having this deal, so call your local cinema and find out.
The event, put together by the Movie Theatre Association of Canada and the Cinema Foundation, is not only going down in Canada but in the U.S. as well.
If you don't know what you want to see, there are plenty of interesting movies you can catch this weekend, from action flicks like Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train to sci-fi-horrors like Nope or the mythical drama Three Thousand Years of Longing.
And if you don't want to wait until September 3 to see a movie for a cheaper price, Cineplex Canada is also currently having a sale you might be interested in.
Until September 1, Cineplex theatres are offering discounted Tuesday pricing for all film screenings. This includes the most expensive options like DBOX, VIP and more.
But, no matter what deal you take advantage of, just be mindful of what you're doing in theatres because your actions there might be making the employees hate you!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.