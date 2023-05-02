A Cockroach Crashed The 2023 Met Gala & The Reactions Were So Unhinged
"Kevin, get a photo!" 📸
An unexpected guest made it to the exclusive 2023 Met Gala on Monday, and the reactions have been so unhinged after a cockroach decided to crash this glamorous event. Several social media users are here for it, and the insect’s appearance has now become viral.
With over ten million views, Variety captured the moment the roach is seen moving around the Met Gala’s carpet when, suddenly, several photographers and media members start yelling and paying attention to the unanticipated guest.
\u201cA cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1682991250
"Get a photo, get a photo!" a person tells a photographer walking close to the insect. "Kevin, get a photo! Yes! Wooo!"
Kevin Mazur, the photographer who captured the peculiar moment, later posed with her camera showing his shot of the Met Gala cockroach.
A few moments later, Variety confirmed the death of the little insect.
\u201cIt is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1682991250
Twitter users have reacted to the viral video by making comments and sharing memes about this unforeseen situation.
"Not a cockroach arriving before Rihanna. I’m crying. Please, I’m begging," one person tweeted.
"That photographer is acting like he’s about to take the picture that will make his career," a Twitter user responded to Variety’s post.
The guest became so viral that artist Travis Chapman made a painting of the animal wearing a purple gown, and he’s now selling the original acrylic artwork on Etsy for $1,200. If that sounds like a lot of money, the painter is also offering signed prints starting at $30.
Looks like unexpected appearances are the most notable ones at these celeb events.