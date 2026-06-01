Congolese Montrealers have plans upended by Canada's Ebola travel restrictions

Congolese Montrealers hit by Ebola travel measures
Congolese Montrealers hit by Ebola travel measures
Musician Lionel Kizaba poses in Montreal, on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

An international student from the Democratic Republic of Congo says she was blocked from returning to Montreal due to Ebola-related travel restrictions.

Merdie Sanga says she had believed the measure wouldn't apply to her since she hadn't been to Congo in almost a year.

The Université du Québec à Montréal student was vacationing in France when she received a letter from Canada's immigration department telling her that some travel documents were being suspended for foreign nationals from Congo, South Sudan and Uganda due to concerns over the virus.

Sanga says she has submitted paperwork to the government showing why she falls outside the scope of the measures, and is hopeful she'll be allowed to return to Montreal soon.

She is one of several members of Montreal's Congolese community who say the new restrictions have upended their plans in expensive and sometimes heartbreaking ways.

They include musician Lionel Kizaba, who says he spent $2,500 on a plane ticket to Kinshasa for his brother's wedding, which he can no longer attend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

11 things I always buy at Dollarama because they're affordable and actually high-quality

Save your dollars and shop at Dollarama 💸

Ontario is home to Canada's largest outdoor swimming pool and it's bigger than a football field

You can soak up some sun and go for a dip.

This Ontario park with silky shores and a 40 km sandspit is one of Canada's best hidden gems

Its sunsets "rival even those seen in tropical Hawaii."

Canada has a mini Caribbean with 3 powder sand beaches and azure waters

It's like a taste of tropics, minus the expensive flight. 🌴🌊

This stunning Ontario swimming hole is like 'Italy's Lake Como' and it's a summer paradise

Get your bathing suit ready!

Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a summer dream with warm waters and a 'tropical' feel

You can find "white sandy beaches" along the shores.

This $21 train ride from Toronto whisks you off to a cozy beach town with white sand shores

It's a dreamy summer escape.

You're not a true Canadian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 10 iconic natural wonders

How many can you check off? 🇨🇦

This little Ontario village tucked amidst rolling hills is dotted with cute cafes and shops

It's full of summer charm.

7 VIA Rail summer getaways from Toronto that cost less than a tank of gas round-trip

You can explore the province without stopping at the pumps.