Former candidate asks Conservatives to 'plug' noses for any concerns about leader
A former British Columbia Conservative candidate has urged members of the party to "plug" their noses and accept Lorne Doerkson as their permanent leader if he's successful in the province's snap election on Oct. 24 and build from there.
The appeal from Tim Thielmann, a lawyer and former research director for the Conservatives, comes as the party says its board would move to keep Doerkson in power should he succeed in the election called by NDP Leader David Eby.
A statement from the party's board says it would pursue the "appropriate means" under the Conservatives' constitution to make sure Doerkson stayed on, because a premier chosen by B.C. voters deserves the "certainty of leading his party."
The constitution prevents an interim leader from assuming the position permanently, with any changes to the existing rules requiring support from two-thirds of members present at an annual or special general meeting.
Thielmann says it's very unlikely the constitutional amendments would be refused in the event of Doerkson's victory, though the NDP cast the plan as a gamble.
He says anyone angry about the process should spend their time transforming OneBC into a serious party or create a new one.
"My advice is, 'plug your nose,' let the Conservatives have this term, and if you so choose, build a better party in the meantime," he told The Canadian Press.
Thielmann co-founded OneBC but has since parted ways with its interim leader, Dallas Brodie, who was ejected from the Conservative caucus last year.
Still, he says in that scenario, a new vehicle would be ready as a right-of-centre alternative if the Conservatives do not live up to expectations.
"Give the B.C. Conservatives a chance to at least incrementally improve from the B.C. NDP, and spend four years making OneBC into a proper party."
The Conservative effort to fend off suggestions that Doerkson would not remain premier following an election victory came as the party's former leader, John Rustad, announced he would not stand for re-election in his northern B.C. riding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.