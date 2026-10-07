Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items
Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!
If you want to buy Halloween candy and chocolate at Costco this year, the retailer has Kirkland Signature versions you might not know about.
These items are cheaper than name brands and include more treats.
Kirkland Signature products are usually dupes of name-brand items, but these Kirkland packages actually have name-brand chocolates and candies!
That means you can save money by getting the assorted Kirkland product instead of multiple boxes of different candies and chocolates.
Now, let's get into the Kirkland packages of Halloween chocolate and candy you can get at Costco Canada stores, and the price differences with name-brand boxes.
Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites chocolates. Right: Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's at Costco.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites chocolates come with 165 mini treats, including Reese's peanut butter cups, Oh Henry, M&M's, peanut M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme.
It costs $29.99 for a two-kilogram bag, and that price breaks down to $1.49 per 100 grams.
You have to buy multiple name-brand boxes to get the same chocolates that are in the Kirkland bag.
It costs $23.99 when regularly priced for a 1.48-kilogram box with 140 mini Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's, which works out to $1.62 per 100 grams.
So, the Kirkland version is $0.13 cheaper per 100 grams.
Reese's, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme, Oh Henry and almond Hershey's at Costco.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Costco only has full-sized versions of Reese's peanut butter cups, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme and Oh Henry that are mini-sized in the Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites bag.
It costs $16.49 for an 864-gram box of 18 bars, which breaks down to $1.90 per 100 grams.
That means the full-sized chocolates are $0.41 more expensive per 100 grams than the mini chocolates in the Kirkland Signature bag.
If you combine the full-sized and mini-sized boxes, there are more chocolates in the Kirkland version.
Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats candy. Right: Skittles and Starbust candy at Costco.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Costco has a bag of Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats with 175 candies, including Chupa Chups, Rockets, Dare Realfruit, Dare Realfruit Sours, Skittles, Starburst, Haribo Bears and Airheads.
It costs $24.99 for a two-kilogram bag, which works out to $1.24 per 100 grams.
It costs $22.99 when regularly priced for a 1.71-kilogram box of Skittles and Starburst at Costco, which breaks down to $1.34 per 100 grams.
So, the Kirkland version is $0.10 cheaper per 100 grams and has more candy.
Costco has other name-brand mini Halloween candy and chocolate that aren't in the Kirkland bags, like Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo, Caramilk, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Berries and Twizzlers.
You can also get boxes of full-size Mars, Snickers, Twix, peanut M&M's, Caramilk, Wunderbar, Mr. Big, Coffee Crisp, KitKat, Aero and Smarties at the wholesale retailer.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.