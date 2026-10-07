Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

person holding box of skittles and starbust halloween candy at costco. right: person holding bag of kirkland signature treatsize favourites halloween chocolate at costco

Skittles and Starburst candies at Costco. Right: Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites chocolate.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

If you want to buy Halloween candy and chocolate at Costco this year, the retailer has Kirkland Signature versions you might not know about.

These items are cheaper than name brands and include more treats.

Kirkland Signature products are usually dupes of name-brand items, but these Kirkland packages actually have name-brand chocolates and candies!

That means you can save money by getting the assorted Kirkland product instead of multiple boxes of different candies and chocolates.

Now, let's get into the Kirkland packages of Halloween chocolate and candy you can get at Costco Canada stores, and the price differences with name-brand boxes.

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites chocolates. Right: person holding box of Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's at Costco Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites chocolates. Right: Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's at Costco.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites chocolates come with 165 mini treats, including Reese's peanut butter cups, Oh Henry, M&M's, peanut M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme.

It costs $29.99 for a two-kilogram bag, and that price breaks down to $1.49 per 100 grams.

You have to buy multiple name-brand boxes to get the same chocolates that are in the Kirkland bag.

It costs $23.99 when regularly priced for a 1.48-kilogram box with 140 mini Mars, Twix, Snickers and peanut M&M's, which works out to $1.62 per 100 grams.

So, the Kirkland version is $0.13 cheaper per 100 grams.

person holding box of Reese's, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme, Oh Henry and almond Hershey's at Costco Reese's, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme, Oh Henry and almond Hershey's at Costco.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco only has full-sized versions of Reese's peanut butter cups, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme and Oh Henry that are mini-sized in the Kirkland Signature Treatsize Favourites bag.

It costs $16.49 for an 864-gram box of 18 bars, which breaks down to $1.90 per 100 grams.

That means the full-sized chocolates are $0.41 more expensive per 100 grams than the mini chocolates in the Kirkland Signature bag.

If you combine the full-sized and mini-sized boxes, there are more chocolates in the Kirkland version.

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats candy. Right: person holding box of Skittles and Starbust candy at Costco Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats candy. Right: Skittles and Starbust candy at Costco.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a bag of Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats with 175 candies, including Chupa Chups, Rockets, Dare Realfruit, Dare Realfruit Sours, Skittles, Starburst, Haribo Bears and Airheads.

It costs $24.99 for a two-kilogram bag, which works out to $1.24 per 100 grams.

It costs $22.99 when regularly priced for a 1.71-kilogram box of Skittles and Starburst at Costco, which breaks down to $1.34 per 100 grams.

So, the Kirkland version is $0.10 cheaper per 100 grams and has more candy.

Costco has other name-brand mini Halloween candy and chocolate that aren't in the Kirkland bags, like Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo, Caramilk, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Berries and Twizzlers.

You can also get boxes of full-size Mars, Snickers, Twix, peanut M&M's, Caramilk, Wunderbar, Mr. Big, Coffee Crisp, KitKat, Aero and Smarties at the wholesale retailer.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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