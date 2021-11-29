Trending Tags

Cyber Monday Is On At Urban Outfitters & You Can Save 50% On So Much Cute Stuff

Everything from home decor to clothes are ridiculously cheap today. 👀

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Even if you missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have time to update your closet thanks to Urban Outfitters' 50% off Cyber Monday sale.

There's no code required to shop this event — all items will be discounted once you're ready to check out. This BDG Clark Rib Knit Sweater is an extra 50% off and only $33.99 (originally $89) when you add it to your cart.

You can also get this cute and cozy Kenny Velour Romper on sale for $26.99 (originally $79) and this adorable Diamante Floral Open-Back Top for $16.99 (originally $59).

Urban Outfitters has a ton of discounted home decor items, too. I mean, how cute is this funky planter? You can get it sale for $33.99.

Urban Outfitters

Details: Today only, you can get 50% off select styles plus an extra 50% off all sale items. No promo code is needed, all discounts will be applied once items are added to your cart.

Find It On URBAN OUTFITTERS

This Cyber Monday Deal From Telus Is Giving Away A Free TV To People In BC & Alberta

You have to sign up for Optik TV and internet to get the freebie! 💸

Alexander Podshivalov | Dreamstime

Cyber Monday is here and Telus is offering people in B.C. and Alberta a special deal just for them. You can get a free TV, just for signing up for the Optik TV and Internet 75 package.

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Sale Includes Up To 60% Off So You Can Get Something For Your BFF, Too

You get free shipping on all orders!

@coach | Instagram

Outlet stores are great places to shop for the brands you love without blowing through your budget. Coach Outlet is an example of a great outlet store that doesn't sacrifice style for price.

14 Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon Canada That'll Make You Want To Hit That 'Add To Cart' Button

A massage gun, a smart garden, a coffee maker and more!

@bose | Instagram, @therabody | Instagram

Even though Black Friday is over, you still have another chance to score a great deal now that it's Cyber Monday.

Canada's Best Cyber Monday 2021 Deals You Don't Want To Miss Out On Today

We have all the promo codes you need today! 🛍️

@thesourceca | Instagram, @aritzia | Instagram, @yslbeauty | Instagram

Believe it or not, it's finally Cyber Monday and we're coming to the end of a wild week of deals and discounts. While today might be the last day to score a great deal, you can still find a ton of awesome products to splurge throughout the holidays.

