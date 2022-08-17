A Man From Tennessee Said He Was 'Roofied' At A Dallas Airport Bar & People Are So Concerned
His wife made a video about the traumatic story.
A man from Clarksville, Tennessee, Brian Carr, confirmed with Narcity that he was traveling through Dallas Love Field Airport on August 11 following a business trip when he was roofied at a bar there.
He posted to Facebook about his experience at 4 a.m. the next day. Apparently, he made a "huge scene" in baggage claim thinking he made it to his destination in Nashville.
Carr was then detained by security, and taken to the hospital. After running bloodwork, a doctor seemingly confirmed the presence of "rufilin" in his system.
The depressant Rohypnol also called Flunitrazepam as its official name is "often used as a 'date rape' drug". It is commonly known under many denominations, such as "Circles, Forget Me Pill, Pingus, R2, Ruffies, Rophies, Wolfies," among others.
"Rohypnol is also misused to physically and psychologically incapacitate victims," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). They say it's usually placed in a drink of the unsuspecting person targeted.
The Tennessee man says he did not remember nearly 7 hours of the night and only came to his senses when he woke up in a hospital bed.
Carr's wife, Janine, took to TikTok to share the story in a post on August 12, and the video has now received over 117,200 views.
In the comment section, she said that Brian doesn't remember at which Love Field bar the incident took place, just that he only had two beers.
I am still in shock and I know i’m all over the place in the video but please be safe out there and always vigilant #dallasairport #dallastx #roofied
Multiple users on the video app admitted that a similar situation happened to them at a different airport. One person said her friend saw footage that she was "misted."
Other users simply expressed deep concern that Brian is now safe.
"Honestly, causing a scene may have saved his life! I’m so sorry this happened to him, but so glad he’s safe," one viewer wrote.
According to Janine, airport security and the Dallas Love Field police said they cannot access the footage of the cameras inside the bars, and that she has to contact each establishment herself in order to obtain the footage, at the establishment's discretion.
She is currently in contact with the different airport bars about looking at CCTV footage and is waiting for new developments to help put the pieces together for her husband.
