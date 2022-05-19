An All-You-Can-Eat Italian Food Party Is Coming To Dallas This June
It's basically a trip to Italy without leaving DFW.
Eataly, an all-encompassing Italian food destination in Dallas, is throwing a party this June, and all the artisanal bites the restaurant is serving are completely unlimited.
That's right, attendees can indulge themselves in endless pasta of different varieties, yummy pizza samples, and all the Italian meats you can think of.
And, yes, you can keep visiting the 25 food stations over and over again until you've reached your ravenous fill.
We can't forget to mention the over 100 Italian wines offered to taste, and a whole bar dedicated to Italy's version of Gatorade, the Aperol Spritz.
If you still don't feel like you're actually in Europe instead of D-town, Eataly can change your mind with the expert chef-led demonstrations that are also offered at the festival. It's an opportunity to get up close and personal with some world-renowned masters of Italian fare.
The restaurant, which hails from the actual overseas country itself, also doubles as a grocery market that offers various cooking and floral arrangement classes. There's also a full-functioning deli, bakery, and pantry filled with Italian items.
The marketplace will pack in attendees for a whole night dedicated to the boot country. There will be live music performances and a roasted pig outside.
General admission tickets cost $125, and for an extra $70 you can upgrade your experience to a VIP status getting early access to the event and your very own tent with a wine selection curated especially for you.
