Dallas Has An Entire Labyrinth Of Underground Tunnels & Many People Don't Know About Them
It's like Dallas' own secret bat cave.
There's a system of underground tunnels in Dallas called the Dallas Pedestrian Network, and you can walk the eerie, liminal halls that lurk underneath downtown.
They're a bit difficult to happen upon, so unless you're a local, you've probably never heard of the walkway system. The tunnels, as locals refer to them, connect over 36 city blocks and extend to about three miles underneath the heart of D-town.
These half-mysterious, half-creepy hallways connect major city landmarks such as the Winspear Opera House, the Dallas World Aquarium, and so many more.
The entrances are hidden in plain sight. Some aren’t even marked, so you kind of have to know what you’re looking for. However we'll give you a hint: the major entrances are located at Thanks-Giving Square, Renaissance Tower, One Main Place and Bank of America Plaza.
There's more to the pedestrian network than just an endless labyrinth of hallways. There are actually a lot of restaurants to choose from, a few boutiques, and a range of other businesses people visit daily.
It nevertheless provides a cool respite from hot Texas day.
Which was the exact intention for the tunnels when they were built in the 60s. The city built the system aiming to help city workers escape the sweltering summer heat and enjoy the conveniences of modern-day life in the comforts of air-conditioning.
Today, it's exactly that!
It's a destination where your average Dallasite can show up to work, eat lunch, attend a Maverick’s game, and have a late-night dinner all without ever seeing the light of day.