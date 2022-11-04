Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Dutch Bros Employee Shared The Best Drinks To Order & They're 'Better Than Starbucks'

This 'broista' spills the tea on what you should get. ☕

Adrianna in a maroon shirt drinking a coffee from Dutch Bros. Right: A blue and green drink from Dutch Bros.

adriannanevarezz | TikTok

There are more coffee establishments out there than just Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts, and the Dutch Bros Coffee chain is here to prove it. Their locations are famous for classic java beverages and craft energy drinks with fun flavor combos.

One of their employees — also known as "broistas" — has been spilling all of her favorite drink recommendations on her TikTok account, and it's helping people find their best sips.

Adrianna (@adriannanevarezz) works at a Waco, TX location and is a self-proclaimed "Dutch Bros obsessed mom,” so some of her suggestions aren't exactly part of the official menu. Adrianna seems to know what she’s doing, as her tips have received thousands of views.

@adriannanevarezz

had a customer order this the other day and its really good🤪 #dutchbros #fypシ #dutchbroscoffee #fyp #greenscreenvideo

The TikToker’s most popular recommendation has 3.6 million views. In the clip, the woman suggests ordering a passion fruit and coconut blended lemonade combined with a blue raspberry float. Once the order is ready, you’ll be given a cup full of bright blue and yellow sweetness.

The task of ordering a beverage from a secret menu might seem daunting. However, some commenters believe it's easier to order a complicated drink at the Dutch Bros franchises than at other shops.

"Dutch Bros baristas make me feel safe safe," one user commented. "Starbucks baristas make me feel judged."

@adriannanevarezz

goodmorning dutch bros🌞 this one is so basic but good😊 #fyp #dutchbros #fypシ #dutchbroscoffee

Another popular bit of barista advice from Adrianna is to order a Carmel Hazelnut latte with a creamy soft top and a drizzle of caramel. This one had people commenting that the beverage was even "better than Starbucks."

The Starbucks comment on one of Adrianna's TikTok videos.The Starbucks comment on one of Adrianna's TikTok videos.adriannanevarezz | TikTok

Some of her other personal favorites you might want to try are green tea with an assortment of fruit flavors or the new candy cane mocha that is out for the holiday season.

    Brittany Cristiano is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on viral TikToks, and trending local characters in the Southern United States. She is based in Houston, Texas.
