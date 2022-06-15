You Can Fly Roundtrip From Dallas To Cancun This August For Just Over $250
Escape to paradise for cheap! ☀️
Texans can't seem to get enough of the gorgeous beaches, yummy food, and all-around good vibes of Mexico.
If you've been wanting to get away, you're in luck because there's actually a cheap, roundtrip Southwest Airlines flight deal you can book for this August from Dallas to the popular Mexican city costing only $270 after fees.
To find it, head to the Airline's nifty flight finder tool. Then, search for August 2022 flights and enter "Dallas (Love Field)" as your departure location with "Cancun, Mexico" as your arrival location. Finally, choose the $125 ticket to Cancun Aug. 16, and the $145 ticket back to Dallas Aug. 25.
Low Fare Calendar: DAL-CUN.Southwest.com
For a total of $270, this cheap flight to paradise is about two times cheaper than the normal Dallas to Cancun ticket. Flights for the same dates to a similar destination like San Juan, Puerto Rico are double the price, too.
If you knab this deal you're getting the same slice of heaven without a hefty travel cost to worry about.
Since you would be there at the tail-end of summer, the sun will still be hot. Swimming in the bright blue ocean or enjoying a cocktail in a resort pool will be the thing to do.
August is also the end of the incredible whale shark season the Yucatán state experiences each summer, so you'll have some last-minute opportunities to catch a tour boat and go see some pods.
Prices are confirmed at the time of publication but can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.