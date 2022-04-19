NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

sunflower fields in texas

This Giant Flower Field In Texas Is A Sunflower Wonderland & You Can Even Take Some Home

Some of the sunflowers get up to 15 feet tall!

Texas Staff Writer
A girl stands in a field of sunflowers. Right: A girl sits in a field of Zinnias.

@caseycayas | Instagram, @nanimarrouche | Instagram

The summer of 2022 is the year Bloomer's Garden, a giant sunflower field, is making a comeback following a rocky 2021 due to the Texas winter storm.

The Dallas garden, which many people popularly knew as Wild Berry Farms up until this month, has fields of wild sunflowers, nine types to be exact, and seven varieties of colorful Zinnias that grow across 15 acres. And you can make your very own bouquet or arrangement.

Summer is the perfect time to gallivant through a blooming field of flowers in the middle of Texas. I mean, what's better than sitting in a sunny field of sunflowers and flowers? Maybe Torchy's Tacos queso, but not much else.

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait to pick flowers, as they won't be fully grown and ready until June.

The Garden suggests bringing your own pruners and a wide-mouth jar or vase to bring your flowers home in. The fields are open around 8 a.m., but beware of hot days as Bloomer's Garden closes at noon to save you from melting in the sweltering Texas sun.

Blackberries and blueberries used to be a big attraction to the garden, but the winter storm claimed them as well, so this year they are starting small. Don't forget to stop by the fruit patch to pick your own straight from the bushes starting mid-June — perfect for a summer pie.

Updated reservation dates and information for summer will be released in the future. At this time, you can book a date for a June visit, and choose between the $25 quart-sized jar, or the $15 12 oz jar to bring your flowers home in.

